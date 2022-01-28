Khloe Kardashian speaks on ‘betrayal’ after Tristan Thompson goes out with another woman

Khloe Kardashian is finding it difficult to move on from Tristan Thompson after he went out with another woman. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian may have used her Instagram account to address Tristan Thompson hanging out with a mystery woman.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Kardashian and Thompson barely communicate after getting Maralee Nichols pregnant during their relationship. Since then, the exes only update each other on True Thompson’s whereabouts, while Kardashian opts to heal “privately.”

Earlier this week, a TikTok of Thompson entertaining another woman at a club circulated online. On Thursday, Kardashian seemingly replied to her ex’s latest controversy.

Khloe Kardashian posts on Instagram after a woman sat on Tristan Thompson’s lap

Kardashian sat in her car as she posed for the camera in her Instagram photo slideshow. For the photo op, the Good American founder rocked a tan, SKIMS catsuit, and a pair of thigh-high boots.

Kardashian then flaunted her wavy, blonde bob and tan acrylic nails. She sat in her driver’s seat during the first few photos while leaving the car’s door open. Then, Kardashian stood next to the car in the final three images, showing off her entire outfit.

Before her post, TikTok user Tricia Caracoza shared a video of Thompson talking to a woman as she sat on his lap.

Although Kardashian didn’t tag her baby daddy, she shared that “betrayal” is often closer than some people believe.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” she wrote.

Tristan Thompson allegedly ‘snatched’ the TikToker’s phone so Khloe Kardashian wouldn’t see the video

After sharing the video of Thompson canoodling with the mystery clubgoer, Caracoza released another TikTok of their exchange. In the video, she explained that she and the athlete attended the same club on Saturday after playing against the Milwaukee Bucks. According to Caracoza, Thompson thought she wanted to record him when she turned her camera on her best friend at the event. He then allegedly “snatched” her phone away and begged her not to record any videos of him with the woman.

“He saw the flashlight come, on and he snatched my phone out of my hand,” Caracoza said. “I have never seen a man click ‘X’ on a video so fast, thinking I was recording him.”

The TikTok user then added that Thompson was most likely “worried” about Kardashian’s reaction after bringing a “whole female with him to the club.” Earlier this month, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player publicly apologized to his ex via Instagram.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson wrote to Kardashian. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian and Thompson reconnected at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Throughout their relationship, cameras caught him with several different women. However, his affair with Nichols was reportedly Kardashian’s final straw. Before the ordeal, the Kocktails with Khloe host wanted to expand their family and move into her new mansion with Thompson.