Khloe Kardashian says Kris Jenner ‘mistreats’ her the most out of all her siblings

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will always be family, but that doesn’t mean that the mother-daughter duo won’t have their ups and downs.

When it comes to how Kris treats Khloe, Khloe isn’t so sure that her mom always treats her the best.

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe says that her mom “mistreats” her the most out of all her siblings.

During the episode, Khloe goes to support her mom at a private dinner for Kris’s cleaning company, Safely, and admits that things haven’t been the same since their fight over Khloe starting a podcast.

“I mean, we’re in a short-term fight, but she’s forever my mom,” Khloe says. “And I’m forever going to support her. So I can put our differences aside to be here today for something positive and amazing that she has going on in her life. I mean, we’re going to resolve our fight. It’s just a matter of time.”

Kris was thrilled to see Khloe at the event, and Khloe was sure to point out that the rest of her siblings weren’t present.

“I want you to look around and see that not any of your other kids are here, but I am — and the one that you mistreat the most,” Khloe says to Kris.

The momager doesn’t want to discuss their issues at the event but tells Khloé she notices her support. “I’m grateful,” Kris says.

Khloe and Kris fight over a podcast idea

In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris proposes to Khloe that she should start a podcast, something that Khloe isn’t keen on doing.

Part of the reason Khloe wasn’t willing to do a podcast was that she wouldn’t have a team to support her, and she had other projects she needed to give her attention to.

Kris, her mom and manager, acknowledged this but maintained that Khloe should start a podcast.

“I think one of my frustrations with you is there’s not a lot of follow-through after something is done, and this is me talking to you as my manager,” Khloe explains.

“There’s issues that I have with my manager,” Khloé admits. “Not my mom, my manager. When I try to address those issues, I get a lot of pushback, and it’s always like a guilt trip, things that a mom would do. And those lines get really blurred. They’re very gray.”

Kris added that she understood it’s hard to be in two places at once and noted that she would help Khloe build a team, but Khloe wasn’t buying it since she doesn’t have a team for her other endeavors, either.

Khloe tells her mom, “I never feel like there’s people that are looking out for me. I have to do it all on my own in every single category and job I have.”

Kris responds, “You’re disappointed in my performance, and I feel terrible about that.”

Khloé and Kris continue to fight over the podcast idea. Eventually, Khloe’s had enough. “And what I’m getting at is I’m not gonna continue the conversation, and I’m not talking to this bullsh*t that you keep trying because I’m never f**king heard,” Khloe declares. “We put a band-aid over a bullet hole, and she likes to patronize me.”

Khloe knows she and Kris will forgive each other

Despite their disagreements, Khloe knows that she and Kris will forgive each other and won’t argue forever.

However, while Khloe and Kris have some quality mother-daughter time at the dinner, Khloe stresses that this doesn’t “fix” what’s happening between them.

“We definitely need to talk things out because I don’t want to have this animosity towards her, and I don’t want us to be at this place with one another,” Khloé says.

It doesn’t seem that Kris wants to be at odds with her daughter either, so eventually, it seems time will heal all their wounds, and all will be well.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.