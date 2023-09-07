Khloe Kardashian called out by critics for lack of concern amid sister’s health scare

A recent health scare had many fans of The Kardashians concerned about Kourtney Kardashian and her baby, whom she’s expected to have in the coming months.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kourtney gave a health update on Wednesday, indicating she needed emergency fetal surgery and was happy to have left the hospital still carrying her baby.

That update arrived just days after Kourtney and Travis were seen leaving a medical center in Los Angeles.

Ahead of that, Travis’ band Blink-182 indefinitely postponed three concert dates scheduled in Europe so Travis could attend to an “urgent family matter.”

Meanwhile, fans who are critical of The Kardashians and Jenners have blasted the family for not showing more public support and concern regarding Kourtney’s recent situation.

That included some criticizing Kris Jenner for attending a Beyonce concert and, more recently, others calling out Khloe for not seeming to show any concern about Kourtney’s health emergency.

Critics call out Khloe on Good American promotional share

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian shared an Instagram photo to promote an upcoming product launch for her line of Good American clothes.

The shot featured the reality TV star sitting on a comfortable couch with a mug in hand and a magazine as she looked at something off-camera. In the image, she wore casual Good American attire with her blond locks flowing and makeup expertly applied.

“Good Uniform drops tomorrow,” a caption said, which included a tag for the brand.

Khloe shared the post with her 312 million IG followers, prompting a few to bring up what they felt was a lack of sensitivity or public support amid her sister’s health scare.

“Not one post from. Anyone in your family about wishing Kourtney well with what she has gone through. No love there. If that were my sister I would be right by [her] side. Sad!” a commenter wrote.

That brought others to comment, with some defending the family by calling out the initial commenter.

“Maybe Kourtney has asked they don’t post anything,” a commenter wrote, adding, “But most of all it’s not your place to make these comments and assumptions.”

“F*** it must be difficult maintaining perfect,” another commenter wrote.

At least one other Instagram commenter agreed with the original comment, adding they understood why Kourtney wants less to do with her family.

“I agree with you. No wonder Kourtney wants to get away from these self-absorbed Muppets,” the individual wrote.

Several others replied, with one individual saying Kourtney might have “wanted to post about it on her own terms.”

“Just because it’s not on social media, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” another commenter wrote.

On Wednesday, Kourtney and Travis shared social media updates about the recent “emergency surgery” needed for their baby. As previously mentioned, Kourtney shared an IG post in which she updated fans and followers about her requiring surgery for her baby.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Travis tweeted on Twitter, aka X.

“Praise be to God,” Kourtney replied to her husband’s tweet.

Barker, the longtime drummer for the alternative rock band Blink-182, appears to be returning to Europe. The group’s next show is on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium, with another concert on Saturday in Cologne, Germany.

The Kardashians Season 4 premieres on Thursday, September 23, on Hulu.