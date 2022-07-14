Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting second child? Here’s what we know 

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: E!/YouTube

In news that promises to spice up Season 2 of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly expecting a second child with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe previously discussed her desire to have another child with Tristan so that her daughter True could have a sibling.

The Good American founder’s desire to have another child with Tristan encompassed most of her storyline for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, after Tristan’s latest cheating scandal resulted in a child, many thought Khloe was done with Tristan forever. Last month, well-placed sources revealed Khloe was dating a new man, a financer introduced to her by Kim Kardashian.

The baby, coming via surrogate, is expected imminently.

TMZ reported the shocking news and explained that the second child was coming via surrogate.

Furthermore, the baby’s arrival is imminent, and the sources say the child could already be here.

Tristan’s baby with Maralee Nichols was born in December and is said to have been conceived on Tristan’s 30th birthday, in March 2021. If Tristan and Khloe’s baby is arriving any day, then it is possible the surrogate was pregnant before Khloe knew about the existence of Tristan’s third child, whom he had with Maralee.

The newest baby will be the second for Khloe and Tristan as a couple and the fourth for Tristan.

TMZ continued that Khloe and Tristan were seen at family functions and described as “cool on a personal level.”

Khloe Kardashian previously said she wanted more children with Tristan Thompson

During the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe expressed a desire to have another child so that True would not be an only child.

She discussed having another child with Tristan Thompson, who appeared thrilled at the prospect. She explained that she began the IVF process and froze her eggs.

Khloe told Tristan she wanted him to line up his schedule so they could create embryos.

Khloe said, “I think I’m ready to do this whole pregnancy thing again.”

Tristan and Khloe’s baby plan talks happened before Tristan’s latest cheating scandal resulted in a baby with Maralee Nichols, born in December.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 debuts on Hulu this September.