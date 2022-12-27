Kenya Moore shades Ramona Singer after RHONY exit, teases baby plans

Kenya Moore threw shade at her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Ramona Singer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ramona Singer’s reign on The Real Housewives of New York has officially come to an end – and at least one fellow Housewife is happy to see her go.

Kenya, 51, isn’t a huge fan of the OG New York Housewife. In 2021, she and Ramona, 66, co-starred on the first season of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – and fought viciously throughout their time filming the show.

“It was time for her to go,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star told Page Six this week, of Ramona’s departure from RHONY after 13 consecutive seasons.

Ramona starred on RHONY since its inaugural season, which aired in 2008 – making her the franchise’s longest-serving cast member.

Last month, Ramona said in a statement that she would not be returning for Season 14 of RHONY – or taking part in the highly anticipated forthcoming Legacy reboot.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” the True Faith Jewelry designer told the media outlet, adding, “It’s not for me at this time.”

Kenya Moore on Ramona Singer’s RHONY exit: ‘No Housewife ever leaves’

Bravo insiders told the outlet that the decision to leave might not have been fully Ramona’s, implying that she hadn’t actually been offered a spot on either the Legacy reboot or the revamped lineup for RHONY Season 14.

Kenya had some doubts about Ramona’s version of the story, telling Page Six: “You think she ‘left’? No Housewife ever leaves.”

Kenya Moore opens up about new reality show, teases plans for baby

Kenya has been a mainstay on RHOA ever since its fifth season, which aired in 2012.

She is currently starring on Fox’s new reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, in which celebrities like Jamie Lynn Spears and Jon & Kate Plus 8’s Kate Gosselin are put through military-style training exercises in the desert of Jordan.

“Ramona would get booted off within the first hour,” the RHOA star laughed.

After her Special Forces experience, Kenya said she was feeling calm, peaceful, and ready to move forward, including with plans to expand her family.

The single mom shares a four-year-old daughter Brooklyn with her estranged husband Marc Daly.

“I had been struggling about whether or not I wanted another child,” the reality star said. “But as soon as I left the show, I felt strong. I was like, ‘I can do it.’”

“As soon as I left there,” Kenya added, “I just felt this renewed sense of peace and was like, ‘I’m going to have another kid.’”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.