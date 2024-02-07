Kenya Moore says ‘door is closed’ on NeNe Leakes amid RHOA return hopes

With The Real Housewives of Atlanta going through a shake-up, there have been plenty of questions about who will be coming back.

Kandi Burruss announced her exit earlier this month amid a prolonged hiatus, while a recent rumor suggested Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams would be staging comebacks.

One face we shouldn’t expect in the mix for a return is NeNe Leakes, one of the most recognizable Real Housewives ever.

Moore stopped by The Tamron Hall Show this week to promote her new Lifetime movie Abducted off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story.

Given the uncertainty surrounding The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16, she was put in the hot seat about the rumored casting shake-up.

Hall wondered whether Leakes could be in contention for a comeback, with Moore stating she didn’t know the answer to that but noted it comes up a lot.

NeNe Leakes’ time on RHOA is likely over

“According to our boss, that door is closed,” the 53-year-old explained but added, “You never know” what could happen.

Bringing Leakes back would be a massive move for the series because she departed after RHOA Season 12 due to a contract dispute and went on to file a lawsuit against Bravo for creating a toxic work environment.

It makes sense that producers would believe she’s out of the question for a comeback, but if she brings many fans back with her, something could be worked out.

For now, it’s hard to imagine Bravo — or NBC Universal — ever employing the reality TV star again.

Kenya Moore is open to returning to RHOA, but her focus is elsewhere

Moore also shed light on her future with the show, revealing that the cast started making moves when the network took “forever” to make decisions.

Moore says that she focused on other things and believes the same is true of Burruss, who was reportedly offered a contract to continue, which she declined.

Moore doesn’t know whether she’s returning officially but believes news will come shortly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 was an utter disaster, with storylines and feuds that made very little sense, leaving us with the sense that Bravo would go in a different direction for Season 16.

Rumors emerged that we were in for a Real Housewives of New York-esque reboot, but now, it seems like executives know some of the most popular women need to be a part of the cast.

Could Porsha Williams help save RHOA?

Williams has been off the show for a couple of years, so there’s story potential in bringing her back.

But the rest of the cast must be strong to bring the show back from whatever it was last season.

Williams had a great turn on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3, so it’s clear there are still a lot of exciting storylines as far as she’s concerned.

We’ll have to stay tuned for updates from Bravo on the show’s future.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo.