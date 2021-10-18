Kenny has been spending time in Florida and has become close to another 90 Day Fiance cast member

Kenny has been hanging out with another 90 Day Fiance franchise star in Florida. Pic credit: TLC

Fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members and Florida natives Kenny Niedermeier and Amber Graney have been hanging out together stateside.

The Love in Paradise: The Caribbean star Amber has posted several photos with Kenny which accentuate their new friendship. The Other Way fan favorite Kenny has also been sharing posts and promoting Amber’s appearance on the latest TLC spinoff.

The new friendship reveals not only that Kenny is in Florida but also that he appears to have a surprising new 90 Day buddy with Amber.

Kenny Niedermeier and Amber Graney have been hanging out together in Florida

Kenny has been living in Mexico for over a year with his husband Armando and Amber recently brought her fiance Daniel over to the US from Costa Rica.

Kenny is from St. Petersburg, Florida and Amber is from a Florida town nearby so their new friendship possibly began due to proximity and the TV show they share.

Either way, they have become fast friends and have been frequently posting together the last few weeks.

The original post together was shared first by Kenny and then reposted by Amber and showed them hanging out in St. Petersburg, Florida. Kenny accompanied his post by adding a caption that read, “She is the best, the sweetest!” and “Check her out on Discovery+.”

Amber’s fiance Daniel then shared a picture of him with Amber and Kenny at a different event, which Kenny also shared on his Instagram page.

Kenny, Amber, and Daniel have shared posts hanging out together. Pic credit: @ambro_yo1/@kenneth_90day/Instagram

Kenny also made it onto one of Amber’s regular Instagram posts.

Kenny Niedermeir explains his homesickness living in Mexico

Kenny has four children and two grandchildren who all live in Florida and how much he misses them has been weighing on him.

Kenny admitted on The Other Way that he is keeping just how much his homesickness is affecting him away from Armando because he doesn’t want to make him feel bad for being the reason he is away from his family.

During next week’s episode, it looks like Kenny will finally confront Armando about his depressed feelings of missing his family. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how Armando reacts to the news.

Since Kenny has been posting in Florida with Amber, he has likely gotten to spend the quality time with his family that he has been craving.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.