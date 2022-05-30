Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin throw out the first pitch for the Chicago White Sox baseball game

Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin throw out the first pitch. Pic credit: ABC

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are one of two couples still engaged after Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

While the duo started off a bit rocky as there was a bit of a love triangle between them and Demi Burnett, Kenny ultimately chose Mari, and he proposed in the finale.

They have been going strong since, and Kenny was even the one to persuade Mari to go and do one last beauty pageant, the Miss Mundo Puerto Rico pageant.

Recently, however, the two were able to do something as a couple that they had never done before.

What did Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin do together recently?

Just a few days ago, Kenny and Mari threw out the first pitches at the Chicago White Sox MLB game.

Kenny posted numerous photos from the night, and he even captioned the photos and post by saying, “@mari_pepin & I threw out the first pitch at the @whitesox game last night.”

He stated, “Being a lifelong Sox fan this was an unreal experience and being able to bring my Dad out on the field w us made it that much more special, thank you @whitesox (black heart).”

What did Bachelor alums and fans have to say?

Thomas Jacobs, who just recently got engaged to Becca Kufrin after she proposed to him in a plot twist, wrote, “Breaking News: @whitesox sign @kennybraasch10 to 10 day contract.’”

Zac Clark, who was picked as Tayshia Adams’ final rose recipient after taking over for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, stated, “Strong kicks. Where is the video dawggggg.”

Jason Foster, another contestant on Clare and Tayshia’s Bachelorette season, said, “Living the life. Love you brother!”

Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

Other fans of Mari and Kenny commented on the post as well, as two declared, “Follow you guys and follow the White Sox! Love you all!! Go White Sox!” and another put, “This is SICK.”

Yet another viewer wrote, “Kenny, I thought the pictures of you and Mari each throwing the ball were amazing! And your Father got to come on the field!!!! So great for you!!! What a great and beautiful experience for all you guys! I’m happy for you!”

Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

As time goes on, Mari and Kenny are getting closer than ever and support each other as an engaged couple should. Will they be the next Bachelor Nation couple to share a wedding date, or will it be Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt? Only time will tell.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.