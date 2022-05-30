Joe Amabile teases Serena Pitt wedding coming soon

Are Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt going to get married next? Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile has used the Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs engagement announcement to tease that his wedding to Serena Pitt wedding may be coming soon.

Yesterday afternoon, Sunday, May 29, 2022, news broke that Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs were engaged.

As this juicy information was passed along, viewers soon found out it was actually Becca who proposed to Thomas.

All of the Bachelor Nation Instagram groups were featuring the couple on their pages and posts, and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

However, one Bachelor Nation alum, Joe Amabile, made a comment on one of the posts that really got fans talking and speculating even more.

What did Joe Amabile comment on Instagram that caught viewers’ eyes?

On the @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt Instagram page, Joe Amabile, along with numerous other alums, offered up their congratulations to Becca and Thomas on their engagement.

Joe posted, “Congrats,” and another viewer tagged Joe back and asked the question, “@joeamabile1 are you next Joe??”

He then responded back and put, “@emyyaniracv maybe.”

What did fans say when they saw this?

While some fans were confused by this maybe because Joe and Serena Pitt already got engaged on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, others clarified what they thought he meant.

This was evident when one fan wrote, “ … but … he IS engaged,” and @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt explained, “@dianapick8 Next wedding!”

She then responded with, “ooooh! (laughing/crying face”, and they put back four red hearts and told her to “Have a great day.”

Then @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt had a fun back-and-forth with @bachelornationworldwide as well, as they sarcastically put, “@bachelornationworldwide If I were her I would say ‘maybe????’ ‘Maybe, what?’ ‘We are engaged … “

Yet one other viewer simply stated, “Hope so,” and @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt claimed, “Hopefully next wedding!!”

What have Joe and Serena been doing since Bachelor in Paradise?

As Joe and Serena got engaged last summer on Season 7 of the show, they just recently moved in together in New York City.

While the two have seemed happy and more in love than ever, Kendall Long, Joe’s ex from a past season of Bachelor in Paradise, has recently revealed that she was shocked Joe proposed to Serena.

In fact, she had claimed that she thought he had been struggling up until the day he proposed on the beach. Kendall had received quite a bit of backlash from fans for going back to Paradise to talk to Joe on that day, but she allegedly, according to her, didn’t think Joe was proposing and just wanted closure.

However, through social media and photos, Joe and Serena seem in love and ready to take the next step. Who knows … maybe Joe was hinting a marriage date will be set in the near future.

