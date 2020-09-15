Kendra Caldwell struggled with breastfeeding, opens up to sisters-in-law on Counting On

Kendra Caldwell revealed that she struggled with nursing Garrett on the most recent episode of Counting On.

She joins her sisters-in-law at Jessa Duggar’s home for a get-together. All of the women who had babies from the 2019 Duggar baby boom were there. Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Abbie Grace Burnett, Kendra, and Jessa all spent time together.

Nursing was hard for Kendra Caldwell

The Duggar women decided to make two things during the time they spent together. Kendra Caldwell brought a recipe for location cookies and Anna Duggar brought one for homemade baby soap.

As they were discussing the cookies, Kendra talked about how she struggled with nursing Garrett. He was lip and tongue-tied, which complicated the process even more. She was able to breastfeed for two to three months, but she ended up supplementing with formula.

She talked about the feelings behind not being able to breastfeed and the pressure. Kendra Caldwell is still very young and wasn’t sure what to do when she welcomed Garrett. There was some guilt for not being able to provide for her son, especially when all of the other sisters-in-law are able to do it.

Things appear to be going better for her with Addison, though. She didn’t elaborate much on how this time around was going, but she was cracking jokes with the others about Joseph Duggar and having to tell him to leave the cookies alone.

Another baby for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar

Just a few weeks ago, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar revealed they are expecting their third child. The new little one will be born in February, which means she is just about or shortly into her third trimester.

This will put Kendra and Joseph as a tie for the second-biggest family among the Duggar siblings. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have three children as well. The biggest family is Josh and Anna Duggar’s. They have six children together.

They are continuing to film Counting On with the other families for now. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar seem to enjoy being a part of the events. There have been a lot of milestones for the couple who have has their lives featured on the show.

The next few months will be filled with holidays and fun as the couple anticipates the arrival of their new baby. Counting On fans are waiting for a gender reveal, but until then, they are keeping an eye on social media for updated photos of the kids.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.