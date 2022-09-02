Kendall Jenner says ‘I want to be my own boss’ as her success grows

Kendall Jenner is displaying a new confidence and business drive as she explains she wants to be her own boss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ MJT/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner is stepping into her own as a model, and the 818 Tequila founder is revealing her business aspirations.

The newest trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 offered a different sneak peek at the upcoming season, which could be undergoing new editing because of the Kim and Pete breakup last month.

Although Pete had a prominent role in a previous Season 2 trailer, he doesn’t appear in the latest teaser. Furthermore, a source revealed that Pete would only appear in the background of the new season.

As for the new trailer, it features a lot of glam, including Kendall Jenner stepping out of a luxury car and making a statement.

Kendall said in a voiceover, “I feel like I’m becoming my own woman.”

Kendall added: “I really want to be my own boss.”

Kendall appears well on her way to that goal, although she will likely answer to momager Kris Jenner for the foreseeable future.

Kendall Jenner’s business and career are different from her sisters

Kim Kardashian has had multiple beauty and fashion brands, including KKW Beauty, which she rebranded into SKKN. Kim also has the successful shapewear line, SKIMs, with Emma Grede, the CEO of Good American. Good American, of course, is Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line that focuses on denim and making women feel comfortable in all sizes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has the website Poosh, which is a wellness and lifestyle hub that is very much in alignment with her brand. Finally, mini-mogul Kylie Jenner is in the beauty industry as the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

But Kendall is different than her sisters. She has modeled since she was a teenager and has focused more on that than clothing or beauty brands.

Kendall did create an alcohol line, however, with 818 Tequila, which the entire family loves to plug.

Kendall Jenner is inspired by her sisters

Kendall spoke to Forbes about her foray into the tequila world.

Kendall is inspired by her strong family members.

She shared, “Coming from such a female-dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life. I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses… so it’s always been very highly female-driven, and entrepreneurial, in my family.”

Kendall concluded, “That’s been really inspiring for me.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.