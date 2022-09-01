Kendall Jenner rocks topless look in tiny black shorts

Kendall Jenner is topless and on a mission in a new advertising campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner is topless by the pool as she stars in a new campaign.

Kendall blessed her 255 million Instagram followers with a rare post– the reality star updates her social media less frequently than many of her Kardashian sisters.

But although Kendall’s Instagram posts may lack in quantity, she certainly makes up for that with quality.

The latest share involved a campaign Kendall starred in for Jimmy Choo.

The Kardashians star showed fans how she makes most of her money with a photo of her work.

The photo featured Kendall in a chair wearing shorts and no shirt.

Kendall Jenner goes topless for Jimmy Choo

Kendall did, however, rock a dark blazer, unbuttoned and open, revealing skin. She paired the black blazer with tiny shorts that came up to her waist.

She displayed her white designer sneakers as she stretched out her legs.

Kendall’s chair was on the cement surrounding a crystal clear blue pool, but her long legs extended to the grass next to the concrete.

Kendall’s long dark locks were in a center part and fell behind her. She put one hand near her face in a pose that looked as though she was deep in thought.

Behind Kendall was a white house with symmetrically trimmed hedges and bright green bushes.

Kendall’s caption read, “@jimmychoo fall 2022 by @carlijnjacobs.”

Kendall Jenner has business aspirations on The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian-Jenner without a child, and she seems okay with that.

At just 26 years old, Kendall has time for motherhood and chooses to focus on her career. Although beauty standards and norms are changing, the career span of a model has been traditionally short. Kendall is capitalizing on her beauty with modeling and spending time with a passion project involving tequila.

However, Kendall has taken a different route business-wise than her sisters.

Kim Kardashian has multiple beauty and fashion brands, including SKKN and SKIMs. Khloe Kardashian also has Good American, a line that focuses on denim. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has Poosh, a lifestyle and wellness site, with Kylie in the beauty industry, as the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Kendall revealed in a new trailer for The Kardashians Season 2, “I feel like I’m becoming my own woman.”

She continued, “I really want to be my own boss.”

The trailer showed Kendall with bottles of her alcohol, 818 Tequila, in her hands at a promotional event.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.