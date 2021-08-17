Kelsey Weier says she puts milk of magnesia on her face on Bachelor in Paradise — Here’s why

Kelsey Weier reveals that she plans on using a laxative as her face primer during her time on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise star Kelsey Weier shocked viewers when she revealed that she used milk of magnesia– a laxative — on her face.

Kelsey discussed the topic with Master of Cocktails and Ceremonies Wells Adams ahead of entering Bachelor in Paradise.

Kelsey had a lot of explaining to do when Wells breached the topic.

Kelsey explained that she has struggled with sweating her face makeup off.

So instead of using face makeup, she was advised to use milk of magnesia on her face as a primer.

As viewers know from Tahzjuan Hawkins, Bachelor in Paradise is filmed in a very hot and sweaty place so Kelsey’s technique might come in handy.

Wells didn’t seem to be sold.

He asked Kelsey, “So just to be clear, you’re wearing a laxative on your face?”

Kelsey confirmed she knew it was a laxative and stood firmly by her decision.

Does milk of magnesia actually work as a primer?

It turns out that milk of magnesia works quite well as a primer.

The texture of the fluid reportedly works well on oily skin as sucks up grease and tightens pores.

Many celebrities use this hack, including Kylie Jenner.

“A lot of the water-based primers on the market just feel like another moisturizer and the silicone-based primers feel waxy or, while they’ll matte you down, they still don’t stick,” celebrity makeup artist Julianne Kaye told Daily Mail. “When you put milk of magnesia on your face you can actually feel that veil over the skin.”

Kelsey Weier brought back ‘Champagnegate’

Usually, people are cast on Bachelor in Paradise because they had a memorable moment on their seasons of The Bachelor or Bachelorette.

In Kelsey’s case, that moment was “Champagnegate” and she’s already brought it up several times.

Kelsey was from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She became at the center of drama when she brought a bottle of champagne from home that she wanted to share with Peter.

Kelsey had the champagne set up and ready to go. However, Hannah Ann Sluss happened to discover the champagne first.

Thinking it was set up by production for them, Hannah popped the champagne and shared it with Peter.

Kelsey was furious and laced into Hannah Ann for stealing her champagne. Things didn’t get much better for Kelsey after she got her champagne back. When she tried to take a sip straight from the bottle, the fizzy liquid exploded in her face.

In good spirit, Kelsey brought a bottle of champagne for her Bachelor in Paradise entrance.

To show her growth, she even let David Spade open the bottle.

This became one of the memorable moments that caused fans to fall in love with Spade as a guest host.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.