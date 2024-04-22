Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent will make an appearance on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is filming now and some exciting things are happening.

Like other seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Jenn’s season will feature familiar faces popping up to host dates.

And thanks to Reality Steve, we know who two of those popular past cast members will be.

The Bachelor besties, Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent will be showing up and showing their support.

The pair was spotted together in Seattle to film the group date and they were dressed to the nines.

Kelsey stunned in an emerald green gown while Daisy wowed in hot pink.

Per Reality Steve, the theme for the date was The Wizard of Oz, and he suspects it has something to do with the upcoming Wicked film, which will be hitting theaters in November.

(SPOILER): Jenn’s date today in Seattle is Wicked/Wizard of Oz themed. Prob a cross promotion for Wicked movie coming out in Nov. Daisy and Kelsey are part of the date. pic.twitter.com/C6XiqYAYnj — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 21, 2024

Daisy Kent teases ‘next chapter’ of her life

As news of Daisy Kent’s appearance on The Bachelorette was shared, she took to Instagram to share her tea.

The blonde Bachelor runner-up shared a photo of herself posing in a white-hot crop top and trousers with a caption that read, “currently writing the next chapter of my life & excited to see how this goes.”

It’s not clear yet what that next chapter entails beyond her Bachelorette appearance but we can’t wait to see what Daisy has in store for us.

Kelsey Anderson recently celebrated her birthday with Joey Graziadei

While Daisy is teasing a new chapter in her life, Kelsey Anderson is celebrating one as she and Joey have been spending time for her birthday in New Orleans.

Kelsey was 25 years old while filming The Bachelor and turned 26 on April 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Anderson (@_kelsey_anderson) She and Joey enjoyed the celebration in her hometown and it seems the Crescent City has made a big impression on Joey, who shared birthday photos of the pair and also made sure to commemorate his first crawfish boil.

In those photos, Joey posed with a giant wooden spoon in front of a big crawfish pot full of mudbugs. He was seen drinking a cold one and being goofy with the cooked crustaceans in others.

The Bachelorette will air in the summer of 2024 on ABC.