Kelly Dodd trolled for calling Rick Leventhal ‘sexiest man alive’

Kelly Dodd is one of the most divisive Housewives in Bravo history, and fans either love her or hate her – there seems to be no in-between.

The mom of one daughter, Jolie, loves to fight back against trolls publicly, never holding back.

She is still a newlywed with her husband, Rick Leventhal, whom Kelly married two years ago, but they appear to be very much in the honeymoon phase of their marriage.

For her second wedding anniversary, Kelly called Rick the “most loving, fun, thoughtful, generous person” and said every day she is with him “gets better and better.” She proudly bragged that he was her “partner for life.”

Her fans are happy for her new chance at love, but maybe the social media displays of affection are getting to be too much for her followers.

Kelly recently referred to her husband as the “sexiest man alive,” and, well, people had opinions.

Fans think Kelly Dodd’s husband, Rick Leventhal, looks like a ‘creep’

Kelly posted a very alluring photo of herself and Rick out to dinner over the weekend, and she was definitely feeling her man. she captioned the photo, “Date night!! Love you @rickleventhal the sexiest man alive!!”

Some fans doubted Kelly’s sincerity, saying, “Keep telling yourself that!” with crying laughing emojis.

A group of Kelly’s followers noted that there was “too much plastic surgery” in the photo, that Rick looked like he was drunk, and even that Rick looked like he was “creeping” on Kelly.

One follower just came right out and said it – Rick is NOT the sexiest man alive!

In a final somewhat low blow, this fan of Kelly made fun of both hers and Rick’s noses, both of which have been surgically altered.

Kelly Dodd was fired from RHOC after five seasons

After the Season 15 reunion, Kelly was unceremoniously axed from The Real Housewives of Orange County, after many fans and viewers called for her to be fired after a slew of unsavory behaviors and social media posts.

Although she admitted she felt she was on the chopping block, Kelly claimed to have been blindsided by Bravo when they let her go in 2021. Kelly later admitted that it was her behavior that caused her firing, but bounced back with a pop culture podcast with Rick called The Rick and Kelly Show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.