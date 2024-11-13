Kelly Dodd says ‘douchebag’ Teddi Mellencamp cheated on her husband: ‘I know for a fact’

Kelly Dodd is stirring up drama about Teddie Mellencamp’s marriage, and she’s unapologetic about it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum made a bold declaration after Teddi’s recent divorce filing, claiming that the blonde beauty cheated on her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

This is not the first time we’ve heard those rumors, as a story has been making the rounds on social media about Teddi’s alleged infidelity.

However, Kelly says it’s not just a rumor but something she knows “for a fact.”

The controversial RHOC alum made the allegation on a post about the former RHOBH star calling her a “douchebag.”

And in true Kelly form, she also commented on Teddi and Edwin’s divorce, saying she hopes he gets custody of their kids.

That was in response to Teddi’s paperwork filing, where she requested full physical and legal custody of their three minor kids, Dove, Cruz, and Slate.

Kelly Dodd slams ‘douchebag’ Teddi Mellencamp and accuses her of being a cheater

Kelly Dodd jumped into the ring with a bold accusation about Teddi and Edwin’s marriage.

The RHOC alum responded to a comment on an Instagram post about the couple’s divorce.

“She cheated; she’s a douchebag!” wrote Kelly. “I know for a fact because Robyn told me everything.”

The 49-year-old also tagged the Two Ts in a Pod host in her comment, adding, “@teddimellencamp, you know that I know everything! I hope Edwin gets custody!”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

Here’s what’s being said about Teddi’s alleged infidelity

While Kelly is never one to hold her tongue, she didn’t make up the rumor.

It was circulating on social media for several days, thanks to DeuxMoi.

The outlet discussed the RHOBH alum’s separation on a podcast episode, sharing that many people reached out with information about Teddi’s “open secret.”

“Allegedly, Teddi cheated on her husband with her horse trainer, who is also married, and people are telling me this is a well-known fact in the horseshow community,” claimed the host.

Meanwhile, the woman named Robyn, whom Kelly named in her comment, might be the wife in question if this is true.

Anyway, the DeuxMoi podcast continued, claiming that when the wife found out about the alleged infidelity, “an all-out brawl between them happened at a horse show in mid-September.”

After 13 years of marriage, Teddi announced her split from Edwin in a social media post, noting that her main priority is the privacy and safety of their kids.

The 43-year-old did not reveal the details behind their split, citing irreconcilable differences in the divorce petition that was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Do you believe the rumor that Teddi was unfaithful in her marriage?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Tuesday, November 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.