Kelley Flanagan issues strange statement after her split and reveals she’s moving to New York too

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan broke her silence about her breakup from Peter Weber a few days after he confirmed the news.

Even though her initial statement was very clear and described how she was feeling, she’s now releasing a second statement.

Kelley, like Peter, hasn’t gone into details as to why she and Peter broke up just days after Peter confirmed that they were moving to New York City together and that everything was just fine.

Peter had also said that Kelley was the best Christmas gift he could have asked for. On Boxing Day, December 26, the relationship was done.

In Kelley’s new statement, Kelley revealed she has been very heartbroken

Kelley Flanagan says she’s also moving to New York City in March

In her statement, Kelley wrote that she had a rough beginning to 2021 and that she learned very quickly that she had to keep pushing to stay positive.

“2021 has been a rough start but if I’ve learned anything the last couple of days, it’s to keep pushing through no matter what life throws at you. You can’t help what happens but you can choose how you react. It’s ok to not feel the best at times and honestly, it makes you appreciate the good things in life,” she begins the statement on Instagram.

“The saying “when it rains it’s pours” has definitely hit me with adjustments but this is just a chapter of my life!”

As for her future plans, Kelley revealed that she still plans on moving to New York City, even though they have hinted that it was the move to New York City that caused friction between them.

Peter has revealed that he’s still moving – and very soon. He shared that he was already packing. We don’t know whether Peter is moving into an apartment he has found himself, or if he’s moving into a place he found with Kelley.

As for Kelley, she’s currently looking for an apartment and a possible roommate. She didn’t share what she’s doing with her Chicago apartment.

“I’ll be in the Florida Keys until March then still making the move to New York! I’m excited to share my next chapter with you guys and I’ll try to be as open as I can knowing that I will hit struggles along the way. In the meantime, I am trying to figure out my future living situation in New York (searching for a roommate and apartment), spending time with my friends and family and focusing on my career! After of all of this, it’s been amazing to reflect and realize how grateful I am for all the good I have in my life!” she concluded.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber suddenly broke up — but why?

While Kelley’s statement did reveal some new details, including the fact that she’s been heartbroken her split from Peter and hinted that she didn’t see the split coming, she did share some news that is causing more questions than answers.

She’s also moving to New York City, but a few months later than Peter.

But if the move was the reason for the split, how come they are both going ahead with a move? And why did they have to break up over it?

“So the move supposedly caused stress in their relationship yet they’re both still moving to NYC but separately…yea so what REALLY caused their breakup?” questioned one Bachelor fan account.

Right now, there are many unanswered questions in regard to a split they have both chosen to make very public.

Shortly after the split, Peter faced cheating rumors as sources said that he was cheating on Kelley with an Instagram influencer.

Last week, we reported that sources claimed that Peter’s mom Barb was a major issue in his relationship with Kelley. That didn’t come as a big surprise to Bachelor Nation fans.

Only time will tell whether fans will get the truth about their relationship.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.