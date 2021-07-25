Kay Taylor on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Kay Taylor on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Kay Taylor is one of five new girls showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Kay will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Kay Taylor on Love Island?

One of the new girls is Kay Taylor.

Kay is a 24-year-old owner of a swimsuit line from Calabasas, California.

Her company is called Kay Taylor Swim, and while there are no posts on the page yet, she has an Instagram account for it when she possibly becomes Insta-famous thanks to Love Island USA.

She has been working on it long enough to promote it on her Instagram page.

How can you follow Kay Taylor on Instagram?

You can follow Kay Taylor on Instagram at @itskaytaylor.

One of her best friends, @kendalcupcake, is handling Taylor’s Instagram account while she is at the villa. She posted an introduction.

“THE SECRET IS OUT! Have you seen? Kay is the newest contestant on @loveislandusa ! ❤️ if you’re ready to watch her kill it and find love, comment below!”

She has been promoting her swim line on her Instagram page as well, including a look at some of her designs as well as behind-the-scenes photos from commercial shoots.

Kay has over 12,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once she gets to know the guys on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Kay find love with on Love Island USA?

Kay will head into Casa Amor with two men looking for love in Korey Gandy and Jeremy Hershberg. There are also plenty of lovely men to tempt, including Josh Goldstein, Cinco Holland, and Will Moncada.

So, who will Kay hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Kay ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.