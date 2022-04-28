Katy Perry traumatized by John Mayer song on American Idol

Noah Thompson sings John Mayer on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Out of all three American Idol judges, the one that seems most off the wall with her comments is Katy Perry.

She says things that often make viewers do a double-take and it is clear she is having a lot of fun on the show.

However, there was a moment this past weekend where she went a little overboard in a reaction, and it had Luke Bryan almost laughing uncontrollably.

It all started when one of the singers had no idea of Katy’s connection with John Mayer.

Noah Thompson traumatized Katy Perry on American Idol

Noah Thompson has been an amazing story all season.

His co-worker at a construction company signed him up to audition and then went with him to see that he saw it through. Not only did he get all three judges sending him to Hollywood, but he is still around in the Top 11.

On Monday night, the show presented Judge’s Song Contest. In this, all three judges chose a song that they thought the singer should sing to show their talent, and the singer chose one of the songs.

After singing, the performer tried to guess which judge chose the song they ended up singing.

For Noah Thompson, the song choices included Take Me Home by John Denver, John Mayer’s Heartbreak Warfare, and John Mayer’s Bigger Than My Body.

As a country boy from Kentucky, the song he knew the best was John Denver’s hit. However, he chose Heartbreak Warfare since it connected with him more and he had to learn it before performing for the judges and audience.

When he finished, he was asked who he thought picked it and he guessed Katy.

That is when Katy told Noah, “I think you should Wikipedia me.”

Noah had no idea what she was talking about as she just dropped to the floor and crawled under the table, saying she was “triggered,” while Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie both laughed.

.@KatyPerry reacting to a contestant singing a John Mayer song on American Idol: “I feel like you should Wikipedia me” pic.twitter.com/U2OMrXg9Yh — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 26, 2022

Katy then said that she needed that extra hour of therapy.

“Who’s going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?” she asked.

Katy Perry and John Mayer

Noah had no idea that Katy Perry and John Mayer dated from 2012 to 2014 in what was a tumultuous on-and-off relationship.

The two even recorded a song together called Who You Love.

Katy is now engaged to Orlando Bloom, and they two have a daughter that was born in 2020.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.