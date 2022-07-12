Katie Thurston spills tea on former suitors Michael Allio, Greg Grippo and more 

Katie Thurston didn’t hold back her thoughts and inside scoop in recent posts. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston was feeling shady over the weekend.

The Bachelorette star spilled major tea on Bachelor Nation stars and former suitors from her season.

From notorious members like Greg Grippo to fan favorites like Michael Allio, it appears no one was off-limits as Katie answered fans’ pressing questions.

Katie Thurston takes issue with Michael Allio kissing her friend

Katie Thurston took to her Instagram stories to answer fans’ juiciest questions.

Asking followers, “What tea do you want spilled?” Katie received several inquiries about men from her season.

A Bachelor fan page compiled the ‘Top 5 drops of tea’ that Katie let loose during her candid Q&A.

A fan was curious about Greg Grippo, who had an explosive split with Katie on The Bachelorette. The fan wrote, “Grippo tea, GO!”

Katie shared a photo of her and her friend bathed in foam as she replied, “I’m close with his ex.”

While it’s clear Katie and Greg had a strained relationship after going their separate ways, Katie also revealed having an issue with the alleged actions of a more well-liked member from her season.

A fan wanted the tea on Michael Allio, and Katie replied with a photo of herself in a bright pink bikini as she wrote, “One of my close friends kissed him while my season was still airing. And while yes I was engaged, this felt like a ‘too soon’ moment for me.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, it was also revealed who initiated the breakup in Katie’s relationship with John Hersey.

Katie reshared John Hersey’s Instagram story showing a photo of a grim reaper going through bloody doors. Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Michael Allio were tagged on the bloody doors.

The closed-door tagged John Hersey and read, “@johnalexhersey dumped me.”

Text over the image read, ‘I call this one: @thekatiethrston woke up today and chose violence,’ adding, “Pfffff no, I’m not nervous.”

Katie Thurston shares thoughts on Hunter Montgomery

A fan wanted to know about The Bachelorette Season 17 stars Aaron Clancy and Hunter Montgomery, and Katie had positive things to say about Hunter.

Katie shared, “I thought Hunter was great and I was not into the ‘super fan’ narrative. Advice for future contestants, never admit you watched the show in any capacity otherwise you too could be the next ‘super fan.’”

Finally, Katie was asked if she had any tea on former host Chris Harrison.

Katie simply replied, “Would you believe me if I told you we were in the same pool this weekend.”

Katie’s tea-spilling tell-alls on social media have got her in a bit of trouble in the past, so time will tell if her recent Q&A ruffles more feathers.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.