Katie Thurston reveals if John Hersey has met her notorious Aunt Lindsey

The Bachelorette fans were curious if John Hersey has had to face off with Aunt Lindsey. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Katie Thurston had one of the most memorable family members of Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall Katie’s no-nonsense aunt Lindsey. Aunt Lindsey relentlessly grilled Katie’s ex-fiance Blake Moynes and seemed utterly unimpressed with him during their first meeting.

Now that Katie is in a new relationship with John Hersey, fans were naturally curious if he has had an encounter with the ever-so-intimidating Aunt Lindsey. Katie responded to the curiosity with a very telling answer.

Katie Thurston gives photo proof of John Hersey and Aunt Lindsey together

While answering messages from fans and sharing her interactions on her Instagram stories, Katie shared a message she received from a fan with a question regarding Aunt Lindsey.

The fan gushed about Katie and John’s relationship and how it seems more natural than the one Katie had with Blake.

They wrote, “As much as it sucks how everything unraveled, you look so genuinely happy. You guys do seem like a much better fit. It looks much more natural rather than forced!”

Then the fan asked the question many wanted to know when they wrote, “But did he meet the aunt yet.”

Katie responded by sharing a photo of John and Aunt Lindsey at an escape room with her, proving that the two have in fact met each other and appeared to have a blast with one another as well.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

There also was a speech bubble that read 10/10 that Katie placed by Aunt Lindsey, suggesting that Aunt Lindsey seems to be fond of John and thinks he’s a 10 out of 10.

John Hersey must have made quite the impression if he was able to get into Aunt Lindsey’s good graces.

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston and John Hersey still going strong

Since going public about their relationship, it seems things are still going well for Katie and John and they appear happier than ever.

Katie and John have made several red carpet appearances together, including at the People’s Choice Awards where John wore the same suit that Katie dumped him in.

Both Katie and John feel they built their relationship on a foundation of friendship and organic love and they hope to continue enjoying their honeymoon phase and whatever else life brings them.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.