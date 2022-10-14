Katie Thurston in denim shorts attends football game with Bennett Jordan 

Katie Thurston is all smiles with Bachelor Nation’s Bennett Jordan and friends. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston attended a football game with a familiar Bachelor Nation star.

Katie posed in the stadium alongside The Bachelorette Season 16 star Bennett Jordan and his fiancee Emily Chen.

Bennett appeared in The Bachelor franchise on The Bachelorette Season 16, where he pursued both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Katie Thurston debuted on The Bachelor Season 25 with the franchise’s historic lead Matt James.

Katie then starred in The Bachelorette Season 17, where she got engaged to Blake Moynes, who was Bennett’s costar on The Bachelorette Season 16.

Blake and Katie ultimately broke up, and Katie dated her former The Bachelorette suitor John Hersey; however, Katie and John have since also called it quits.

Now, Katie appears in good spirits as she enjoyed a sporty day out with friends.

Katie Thurston rocks crop top and short shorts with Bennett Jordan

Bennett Jordan took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo from the football game.

In the photo, Bennett smiled in a light denim jacket, dark tee, and pants, with laced sneakers completing his look.

Bennett placed an arm around his fiancee Emily who was sandwiched between him and Katie.

Katie placed her hair back, with sunglasses on her head, as she smiled at the camera.

She wore a grey cropped tank, baring her midriff, and short denim shorts with a blue sweater wrapped around her waist. She completed the look with white shoes and a necklace.

Bennett expressed gratitude for the hospitality and great company in text over the image while tagging the friends in the photo, including Katie.

Katie Thurston answers fans’ questions about love and The Bachelorette

While packing for her Mexico trip, Katie opened herself up to questions from fans.

One follower wanted to know if Katie would still be The Bachelorette if she had the chance to do the experience all over again.

Katie admitted that she would not do The Bachelorette a second time but would 100% go back in time and re-do her season differently now that she knows more about the behind-the-scenes of the show.

She also clarified that she would never go on Bachelor in Paradise.

Another fan wanted to know if Katie was ready to date again.

Katie responded by sharing a photo of herself in a white dress and veil as she stated, “Hard launch on my wedding day. Otherwise it’s a permanent mystery.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.