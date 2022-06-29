Katie Thurston gets dressed up to go on an adventure

Katie Thurston keeps her head up after her John Hersey breakup. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston was one of the recent Bachelor Nation stars to announce their breakup.

This is the third breakup Katie has experienced within The Bachelor franchise, having been sent home by Matt James, calling off her engagement with Blake Moynes, and now parting ways with John Hersey.

With her relationship with John coming to an end, Katie appeared to be practicing self-care by getting dolled up for an outing.

Katie Thurston prepares to take herself on an adventure

Katie Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself gazing directly at the camera.

In the photo, Katie put her short hair into an updo with loose, wavy tresses cascading down her face.

Showing some skin for summer, Katie wore a dark floral dress with a green and white floral print and a low neckline to give a peek of cleavage.

Katie kept her makeup soft with a subtle blush look.

Over the photo, Katie wrote, “Got ready today.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The Bachelorette lead added, “Next step: Take myself out for an adventure.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston dedicates the summer to herself

As she and John Hersey revealed their breakup, Katie Thurston appears to be starting her summer single.

The news came shortly after Katie had taken a break from social media to get off the grid and focus more on family, friends, and real life.

When Katie returned to social media, it wasn’t long before she left a brief and ominous one-sentence post suggesting she and John were no longer together.

John later confirmed the speculation in a lengthier post, revealing that he and Katie had, in fact, split.

Now, Katie looks to summer and is hopeful of making the best of it despite the sadness surrounding the end of her relationship.

Katie took to her main Instagram page to share a striking and sunny clip on a ride with her friend and fellow Bachelor Nation star Tammy Ly.

In the clip, Tammy and Katie smile while swinging in the air. A fun and festive pier and a Ferris wheel can be seen in the backdrop of the slow-motion clip. The real showstopper of the video is the gorgeous sun that glitters over the ocean in the background.

Katie captioned the post, “I dedicate this summer to myself,” with a sun emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfLfKGNlWTs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Time will tell how Katie continues to enjoy singleness and summer.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.