Katie Thurston and more react to Bachelorette ex James Bonsall’s full leg tattoo

James Bonsall stuns Bachelor Nation with a surprise leg tattoo. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise’s James Bonsall revealed a surprise full-length leg tattoo, and Bachelor Nation had a lot to say.

James’ reality TV friends were shocked by both the sleeve and his physique as he posted a photo showing off the addition in a skin-tight black outfit.

Here’s everything Bachelor alumni had to say about the tattoo that took longer than Katie Thurston spent with all 30 of her men.

Katie Thurston and Bachelor Nation react to James Bonsall’s tattoo

James took to Instagram to show off his new ink in a series of posed photos featuring his leg. The star sat on a wall in a black t-shirt, shorts, and glasses with his hair slicked back and a necklace completing the look.

While the first photo had James staring off into the distance, the second image showed a more light-hearted look as he flashed an open-mouthed smile for the camera.

“Current Status: In a relentless pursuit of all my goals….. And you can guarantee I’m having fun doing it!” James captioned the post. “Feeling the love these days. Shoutout to everyone supporting me along the way!”

The comment section of his most recent post appeared to uphold the positive feedback as Bachelor Nation stars jumped in to react to the surprise tattoo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Bro I had no idea your leg looked like that lmfao,” The Bachelorette’s Andrew Spencer wrote. Thomas Jacobs added that it almost looked like a filter.

Pic credit: @jamesbonsall/Instagram

Justin Glaze, John Hersey, and Mari Pepin praised James’s toned legs and intricate ink.

Pic credit: @jamesbonsall/Instagram

Another noticeable comment came from Bachelorette Katie Thurston as she teasingly questioned whether the shot was real.



“Not me zooming in seeing if you’re trolling us with some photoshop. When did this happen?!” Katie asked. James responded by revealing that the tattoo had taken 43 hours to complete.

“that’s more time than I spent with all 30 guys combined!” Katie joked. “commitment.”

Pic credit: @jamesbonsall/Instagram

Aaron Clancy praises bromance partner James Bonsall

James’ Bachelor Nation bromance partner, Aaron Clancy, also had something positive to say. Aaron appeared thrilled with the development as he left several comments gushing about his friend.

“He know he fine, and that sleeve make him handsomer,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @jamesbonsall/Instagram

James posted a close-up shot to his Instagram story to show off the details of his tattoo, which featured a clock, several flowers, and what appeared to be a string of pearls.

Pic credit: @jamesbonsall/Instagram

He credited the Sacred Point Tattoo studio for the stunning piece that sent Bachelor Nation reeling.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.