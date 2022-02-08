Katie Thurston and John Hersey dress up for LA event with Tammy Ly

Katie Thurston sparkles in shiny dress at LA outing. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and John Hersey are no strangers to getting dressed up for events, as they even made one of their first public appearances as a couple while on a red carpet.

Recently, Katie and John attended an event with friend and fellow Bachelor Nation star Tammy Ly to support the Dru Project in Downtown Los Angeles.

The three opted for some splashes of color in their event ensembles.

Katie Thurston poses with boyfriend John Hersey and friend Tammy Ly

Posing along with friend and tv personality Stephen Lovegrove, the four gathered together to show off their fashion at the event.

Similar to Stephen Lovegrove, John Hersey went with a pastel look, wearing a color-blocked button-up with light pinks and light blues. John paired the casual yet colorful look with black pants and white tennis shoes.

Katie Thurston got a bit more dolled up in a shiny mini dress with specks of color throughout. The dress showed off Katie’s legs and also featured an open neckline that revealed a black bustier underneath.

Katie paired the look with tights and white heels as well as her new short hairstyle which she debuted a little while back.

Meanwhile, Tammy Ly went with a green buttoned dress and a black vest with the standout piece being her statement print boots. Tammy went with a fresh-faced makeup look and complimented the outfit with a uniquely structured purse.

The three went to the Downtown LA event to show their support for the Dru Project which is an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.

Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Katie Thurston and John Hersey spend time with Hannah Godwin

Tammy isn’t the only one who recently had the chance to spend time with Katie and John.

Katie recently took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she and John spent time with Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour who got engaged during their season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Hannah Godwin recently celebrated her birthday and turned 27. In Katie’s Instagram story, Katie can be heard telling Hannah that she’s old now as Hannah agrees with the statement.

With Katie and John finding couple-friends in Hannah and Dylan perhaps they’ll be invited to Hannah and Dylan’s wedding down the line.

Time will tell if wedding bells are also in the future for Katie and John.

