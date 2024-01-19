Katie Maloney calls out Tom Schwartz after Raquel Leviss’ Scandoval revelation

Nowadays, it’s hard to tell where Katie Maloney stands with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

The pair went at it for years on Vanderpump Rules before they got married, and sadly, things didn’t get better when they tied the knot.

Now divorced, they still need to appear on-camera together for the Bravo series. However, another awkward layer has been added to their relationship in the form of an admission from Raquel Leviss during the second episode of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue.

Leviss — embroiled in scandal when it emerged early last year that she was in a secret relationship with Tom Sandoval behind his girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back — is spilling all the Scandoval details we didn’t see on the show.

One thing Raquel — or Rachel as she calls herself these days — has made clear on her podcast is that no topic is off the table.

Thanks to her decision to walk away from Vanderpump Rules, she can speak about the show and offer commentary that many of her one-time co-stars can’t because they’re still on the show.

Tom Schwartz knew about Scandoval earlier than he said, according to Raquel Leviss

Ever since Scandoval dominated the conversation in March 2023, plenty of questions have been unanswered. Leviss was all too happy to drop something that got back to Maloney quickly.

When Leviss and her co-stars sat down to discuss the affair bombshell on the show’s three-part reunion last year, many questioned how much Schwartz knew about the affair.

Many believed he was in the know for far longer than producers — or the two Toms — would like us to think.

“Schwartz knew since the very beginning,” Raquel alleged this week, while the “guilt and shame” she felt in the aftermath of her first hookup with Sandoval.

Raquel said she contacted Sandoval, who was at Schwartz’s apartment, which she characterized as a “safe space for him.”

“Schwartz knew before we even had a conversation to talk about it and what the game plan was going to be.”

Fans had questions about when Tom Schwartz learned about the affair

Many had issues with the inconsistencies in Schwartz’s version of events, including Maloney, who opened up about Raquel’s admission at the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere.

Maloney told Us Weekly that she immediately contacted her ex-husband after reading the podcast recap, noting that she had previously told him to tell the truth.

She said she felt like his lie paved the way for him to be “thrown under the bus.”

Maloney acknowledged her friendship with Schwartz has been challenging because his lack of transparency “makes it hard.”

It’s unclear whether the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion will bring up the Scandoval again, but given that the show only got another shot at life due to the scandal, we doubt it will be moving on from it soon. Sorry, folks!

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney will be love rivals on Vanderpump Rules Season 11

It seems like Maloney and Schwartz are on better terms now, but they will face off during the upcoming season and may even become love rivals.

While Leviss has stepped away from the series, Maloney and Schwartz will be front and center, alongside Sandoval, Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies.

Midway through the season, The Valley, a spin-off featuring Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute, will launch to high drama during an argument between Sandoval and Taylor.

Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, January 30, at 8/7c on Bravo.