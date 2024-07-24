Kathy Hilton says it was a ‘hard pill to swallow’ for Kyle Richards seeing Mauricio Umansky kissing mystery woman

Kathy Richards has sometimes been at odds with her sister, Kyle Richards, both on and off the screen.

However, the two seemingly patched things up ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, and things have been moving in the right direction.

Kathy, who is returning as a friend of the Housewives for Season 14, was asked about Kyle’s reaction to her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky’s very public kiss with a mystery woman in Greece.

The footage went viral earlier this month and seemingly silenced the naysayers who said the pair had constructed the end of their marriage to drum up interest in Kyle’s storyline.

Page Six asked Kathy how Kyle is holding up in the aftermath, and Kathy Hilton responded on-brand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I think it was a hard pill to swallow seeing it,” the 65-year-old dished.

Kathy believes Kyle wanted to leave Mauricio for years

“So what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit.”

Kathy said that Kyle told Mauricio he could do “what he wanted to do,” so she knew she would “see something” eventually.

It’s great to see the sisters at a great stage in their relationship because we dread to think how difficult it must have been for Kyle to process without her sister by her side.

Kathy opened up earlier this year at the reunion about her belief that Kyle had been considering separating from Mauricio “for the last three or four years.”

Amid heavy rumors, Kyle and Mauricio went public with their split last year, and their heated conversations were charted on both RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills.

It seems they had a deal with both Bravo and Netflix for this one to capture the fallout, which is typically unheard of, considering they are two competing companies.

Kyle is moving forward with his life

Still, Kyle is moving forward with her life and is currently filming Season 14 of the hit reality series, and she’s partying away with her friends minus the need for alcohol.

The Halloween alum celebrated two years of sobriety earlier this week with a post on Instagram after Mauricio’s kissing video went public.

“This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path,” she wrote before saying that she knew “many people would like” for her to start drinking again.

“Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle’. I think that was the hardest part of all of this,” Kyle wrote.

“The resistance from others. The old me, the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.”

It will be interesting to see Kyle’s journey play out on Season 14, but it’s unclear whether Mauricio will be on the show because they did seem to want to put on a united front for their daughters.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.