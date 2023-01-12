Kate Chastain shades Bravo’s Chat Room to tease ‘intense experience’ on The Traitors

Kate is spilling some The Traitors tea and throwing some shade too. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain threw some shade at her previous show Bravo’s Chat Room, as she teased her experience on The Traitors.

Kate has been promoting her new show, The Traitors, which dropped today on Peacock, for the past couple of weeks.

The former yachtie even dropped her pregnancy bombshell a day before the cast of The Traitors hit the red carpet for the premiere, where she debuted her baby bump for the first time.

It should come as no surprise to Below Deck fans that Kate’s speaking her mind about The Traitors.

Kate spilled a little bit of tea without giving any spoilers.

The one thing she is giving away, though, is her true feelings about her experience on her new show versus her experience on a former one. No, she’s not talking about her six seasons on Below Deck, either.

Kate Chastain throws shade at Bravo’s Chat Room

While promoting The Traitors, Kate was asked if it was a tougher experience to do The Traitors or be part of Bravo’s Chat Room. The question was one that Kate loved and didn’t miss a beat in answering.

“Oh, I love you. Bravo’s Chat Room was so much more treacherous and traitorous,” she expressed. “But this show [The Traitors] is much better.”

Then the interviewer suggested another season of The Traitors with just Kate and her Bravo’s Chat Room cohosts, which include Summer House alum Hannah Berner, The Real Housewives of Potamic star Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Murders would be real” was Kate’s reply to that suggestion.

Bravo’s Chat Room had the four women dishing all the Bravo and pop culture news. It launched in September 2020 and was done via Zoom to keep Bravo fans entertained during the pandemic.

However, a few months in, Kate, who was an executive producer on the show, exited the series. Later, Kate revealed she didn’t vibe with the other women, and the show was not what she envisioned.

The show was canceled in 2021, not too long after Kate left.

Below Deck’s Kate Chastain teases The Traitors

Aside from throwing shade at Bravo’s Chat Room, Kate has been dishing some dirt about The Traitors. Kate explained in an interview with E News alongside her costar Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan that the Bravo family was strong.

Being part of the Bravo family made it easier for Kate, Reza, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville and Summer House star Kyle Cooke to form an alliance. Kate did admit that the bond happened naturally and was a good fit, noting stars from Big Brother and Survivor also stuck together.

As for her experience, Kate didn’t hold back, explaining it was not easy.

“My experience was quite intense. I felt like I was on a movie set I mean there were peacocks, we’re in Scotland and there’s a castle, there’s [host] Alan [Cumming] in a kilt. It was just so surreal,” she shared with the outlet.

Below Deck fans can now watch all episodes of The Traitors to see how Kate Chastain and the rest of the Bravo crew do and find out if any of them were traitors.

The Traitors is currently airing on Peacock. Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.