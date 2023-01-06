Kate Chastain, Lisa Vanderpump, and more Bravo stars react to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH exit

Kate and Lisa have thoughts on the latest RHOBH casting news. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain, Lisa Vanderpump, and more Bravo stars have reacted to the news that Lisa Rinna is done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons.

After an extremely tough Season 12 of RHOBH and speculation about casting for Season 13, Lisa announced her departure on Thursday night.

There’s no question that Lisa’s behavior over the past couple of seasons has earned her a slew of backlash.

The Days of our Lives alum was even booed at BravoCon as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans made their feelings about her clear.

RHOBH viewers have been questioning why Lisa remained on the show over the past couple of seasons.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now Lisa is gone, and some famous Bravo faces are sharing their thoughts on the news.

Kate Chastain, Lisa Vanderpump, and more react to Lisa Rinna leaving RHOBH

Twitter was buzzing as news that Lisa was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spread like wildfire on the social media platform.

Below Deck alum Kate spoke out on the hot topic, writing, “Well I guess that means we’re getting Kathy Hilton back #RHOBH.”

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

The comment’s reference to rumors that Kathy said she would not return to RHOBH if Lisa did.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump shared a tweet –minutes after news broke that Lisa Rinna was no longer part of the show– that seemingly shaded the soap opera alum.

Lisa Vanderpump kept it short and sweet with a tweet that read “Ding dong.”

Pic credit: @LisaVanderpump/Twitter

Twitter user @BrightlyAgain compiled messages from Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp.

Andy took to Instagram Stories simply stating, “An iconic run,” along with a drawing of caricatures of Lisa created by @drunkendrawn.

Teddi also used IG Stories sharing a picture of her and Lisa on Watch What Happens Live, praising Lisa as a friend, and sharing her excitement for what is coming next for Lisa.

Kyle shared an Instagram Story to reshare a post that said, “an apology without change is just manipulation.” Although she didn’t mention Lisa, the IG Story came not long after Lisa’s exit announcement.

ANONYMOUS: Andy’s statement, Teddisnooze’s statement and Kyle’s statement….with a big question mark after Kyle’s statement. Is this a dig a Rinna or someone else? It’s funny that she’d post this after #LisaRinna 's announcement. #RHOBHMeanGirls pic.twitter.com/gTnLcp9bsC — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) January 6, 2023

Lisa Rinna gets support from other Bravo stars

While there was certainly some shade and disses being thrown Lisa’s way on social media, it wasn’t all bad.

Earlier today, Lisa took to Instagram to share a post of herself on the show with the caption, “We had a good run. 😊👋🏻💃🏻🌈🥂🪩😘 Love you! See you soon! 🥰.”

Lisa earned some positive feedback on the post that included support from two Real Housewives. Her good friend Erika Jayne kicked off the positivity by saying, “GOAT ❤️ Love you Lisa. 😘.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann also popped up in the comments section by simply letting Lisa know she’s loved.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna won’t be back for Season 13 of RHOBH.

However, that doesn’t mean she’s gone for good or going anywhere. She loves to share things even on social media, especially her dance videos, so more of those can be expected from her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.