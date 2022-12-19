Kate Chastain, chef Ben Robinson, Rhylee Gerber, and more Below Deck stars reunite for Captain Sandy charity event

The Below Deck family came together to support Captain Sandy Yawn. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck family rallied to support Captain Sandy Yawn, with stars like Kate Chastain, Rhylee Gerber, and chef Ben Robinson showing up for the captain’s charity event.

Over the weekend, Captain Sandy and her girlfriend Leah Shafer hosted a charity concert called Christmas with LOVE for the captain’s charities.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star got all of her friends and fellow yachties involved to enjoy this special time of year.

Leah sang her heart out at the event, which was captured by her lady love.

Taking to Instagram, Captain Sandy shared a video from the concert with a heartfelt message.

“What an incredible evening last night at our First “Christmas with LOVE” concert charity event (Captain Sandy Yawn Charities). A huge thank you to so many. To my love @leahraeofficial for bringing all of the music together and using your voice,” she wrote before thanking all of those involved in making the event happen.

Below Deck stars share photos from Captain Sandy Yawn’s charity event

Rhylee and the Below Deck Season 9 chief stew shared several images from the fun night out to Instagram Stories.

The fiery redhead shared a video from what appeared to be the cocktail hour portion of the evening, where Rhylee revealed she was hanging with a pregnant Kate and Below Deck Med alum Bobby Giancola.

Heather gave her followers a glimpse of several Below Deck faces in attendance with a group photo. The pic included Heather, Bobby, Rhylee, Ben, chef Dave White, Camille Lamb, Katie Glaser, and Oriana Schneps.

“Merry Christmas from one franchise to another” was the caption on the image.

Along with the group shot, Heather also shared some of her favorite moments from the Below Deck family night.

Again, she chose Instagram Stories to reveal her memories.

One picture had Heather with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 stew Natalya Scudder and Below Deck Adventure’s Kerry Titheradge calling the latter a “true legend.” The blonde beauty also posed with Natalya and chef Dave referring to them as “Angel loves.”

Heather was also featured with Season 10 stew Camille, who has brought a lot of drama to the OG show.

Below Deck Med’s chef Dave White gets in on the action too

Chef Dave also used social media to showcase some of the pictures from the event.

It was a battle of the two chefs as Dave and Ben posed together with Oriana asking, “Who’s the Goat?” There’s no feuding between the favorite chefs, though Dave called Ben a “GOOD BLOKE.”

The night also brought Dave together with his former co-worker, Natalya. They got ready for the event together with a couple of shots to get the party started.

It appears a good time was had by all at a concert for charity thrown by Captain Sandy Yawn.

