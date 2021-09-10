Karine answered fan questions and gave insight into her biggest achievement in rare Q&A

Karine gave answers to some of her fan’s most-asked questions. Pic credit: TLC

In a rare Q&A with her followers on Instagram, former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Karine Martins spoke about her greatest achievements and immigration status.

Not only did she discuss her own immigration but also that of her family’s who she and her husband Paul Staehle said years ago they would try and bring over the United States.

The 25-year-old mother of two also shared some heartfelt details about motherhood and what makes her happy.

Karine Martins answered follower questions on Instagram about her life and immigration journey

On Instagram, Karine mostly posts about her kids and some of the fun things they do together, so many of her followers took to the opportunity of her Q&A to ask her burning questions that everyone’s been wondering.

One person posed, “Describe motherhood in one word.”

Karine answered, “achievement.”

To that same end, someone else asked her what makes her happy to which she answered with her children, “Pierre and Ethan.”

Another set of questions from Karine’s followers revolved around her immigration status since she and Paul have been back and forth so much from Kentucky to Brazil the last few years.

Karine originally came over to the US on a spousal visa but she, Paul, and their first-born son Pierre went back to Brazil after Paul couldn’t support them. They have since returned and spent time with Paul’s mother.

One fan asked, “Already got your Green Card or still in the process?”

Karine responded, “I’m in the citizenship process.”

Another person inquired, “I thought your family was going to U.S. with you guys, what happend??”

Karine answered, “They are getting their visas but the pandemic has delayed everything.”

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle have been making money on OnlyFans

Karine and Paul were allegedly fired from the 90 Day fiance franchise for domestic violence issues while they were down in Brazil.

Since being taken off the show, the couple has been hard at work making adult content on OnlyFans. They each have their own page but Karine’s is the only active one. They have been known to have raunchy and explicit videos and images that go past what most of their fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates on the site have created.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.