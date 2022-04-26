Kardashian family wants Blac Chyna’s ‘absurd’ claims dismissed from lawsuit

The Kardashian family wants Blac Chyna’s claims dismissed. Pic credit: E!/Hulu

The Kardashian family was unsuccessful in getting Blac Chyna’s lawsuit thrown out when she filed back in 2017. However, now they want the model’s “absurd” claim in her case dismissed.

After over a week of testimonies regarding the model’s lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, the famous family wants the court to dismiss the model’s claim of emotional and economic distress.

The family’s attorney filed court documents asking the court not to allow the claims to be heard by the jury.

The Kardashian-Jenner family calls Blac Chyna’s claims ‘absurd’

Blac Chyna recently took the stand in her case against The Kardashians. However, now the family’s attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, is using that to prove why some of her claims in the lawsuit should be dismissed.

Prior to her taking the stand, the 33-year-old accused the family of emotional and economic distress stemming from her canceled E! reality TV show, Rob & Chyna. One season of the show aired on the network, but there was never a Season 2.

Chyna blames Rob Kardashian’s mom and sisters for playing a role in her show’s demise. In her lawsuit, the mom-of-two has requested “$109,635,021 in economic damage and $36,000,000 in general damages for emotional distress.”

However, according to PEOPLE, the family’s attorney filed court documents and argued that Chyna had offered “no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony” to support her claims.

“Before trial began, these claims were absurd,” argued Michael. “Now that Plaintiff has testified in her entirety and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer on her damages, Defendants respectfully submit that entering such an instruction would be a vastly inadequate remedy.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family does not want Blac Chyna’s claims heard by the jury

The attorney for the famous family requested that the court not allow Blac Chyna’s claims regarding emotional and economic distress to be heard by the jury.

He noted in the document, “Ms. White’s unsupported and wildly speculative claims for damages must not be allowed to go to the jury.”

Meanwhile, we’ve already heard some shocking testimony from Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Rob’s former fiance recounted a 2016 incident that involved her holding a gun to his head during an altercation.

However, Chyna claimed the violent incident –which also involved her wrapping an iPhone cord around Rob’s neck–was her way of being funny.

One person who did not find humor in the situation was Kris Jenner, who spoke on the incident while taking the stand this week. The Kardashians star told the court she felt Chyna was trying to murder her son during the chaotic altercation.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.