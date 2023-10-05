Kardashian critics confused by Khloe Kardashian’s latest accessory

The Kardashian-Jenner family is a constant part of the public eye, so much so that they are always victims of scrutiny.

It seems the family can’t even escape criticism from the privacy of their own homes, as a recent post from Khloe garnered some confusion.

Khloe took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share some of her workouts with her followers, but mostly, followers were intrigued by her outfit.

Khloe wore an all-black ensemble with black leggings and a matching black tank top. To accessorize, she included a black fanny pack and a black beanie.

Fans took to Reddit before long to express their confusion as to why she decided to wear that outfit if she was working out in her own home gym.

“What is up with this stupid bonnet on her head that she keeps wearing? Is this to hide another surgery or what? I really genuinely wonder why someone would wear this ridiculous thing, especially while promoting gym clothes. Please enlighten me,” one user wrote, which prompted more to come after Khloe in the comments.

Khloe Kardashian called out for bizarre workout outfit

“She has a home gym, imagine not using it to go exercise in ur fav stained shirts, shorts, blasting loud embarrassing music and doing wild tricks,” one user wrote. “Instead she’s here looking like a bank robber – a filler bank for her daily lip injections.”

Ouch!

Another user replied, “Wellllll, let’s be honest: Aren’t we all pretty sure she never exercised a day in her life? The home gym is just for thirst traps to lure Tristan back.”

We think Khloe would definitely disagree with that comment if she saw it, but that didn’t stop the comments from coming.

“She wants to avoid another pic fail where she looks bald,” another user joked.

One pointed out the fanny pack, writing, “If she’s workout out in her own home, why need a fanny pack?”

Someone else replied, “I was thinking the same thing but remember it’s not just any fanny pack it’s Prada.”

Pic credit: u/_Florentina_/Reddit

However, we have seen Khloe workout before, so maybe she does use her home gym at least a little bit.

Khloe Kardashian gets ripped on her Hydrow machine

One of Khloe’s favorite ways to work out is through the Hydrow rowing machine.

This machine offers a full-body workout from the comfort of your home while introducing real aspects of rowing, including an interactive screen.

Khloe has promoted the machine multiple times, noting that it’s the best to get a great workout in when she’s short on time.

Okay, so maybe we haven’t seen her use it so much as we’ve seen her pose with it, but it seems likely that Khloe has done at least some work in the gym. I mean, look at those abs!

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.