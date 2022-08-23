Kara Bass takes part in ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ challenge, shares teen throwback pictures

Kara Bass took part in the “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge by sharing old photos with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Kara Bass is the latest 90 Day Fiance cast member to take part in the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge where people have been showing throwback photos from their youth.

The 30-year-old Virginia native shared four photos from what appeared to be her teenage years, although she looked quite similar to how she does now.

The beginning of the video showed present-day Kara as she brushed her hair.

Kara’s photos showed her posing on the street, on a couch, in chunky white heels, and with her tongue out with a squeeze bottle in her hand.

Kara was on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance with her now-husband, Venezuelan-born Guillermo Rojer.

The pair faced personality and age differences as they made their way to the altar.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are expecting their first child together

It was announced in Part 1 of the Tell All that Kara was pregnant with her and Guillermo’s first child and that she was 16 weeks along at that time.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

During the Tell All, Kara claimed that her and Guillermo’s sex life has improved since they are pregnant. Thais Ramone, who is also pregnant, echoed that sentient.

Now that the cat is out of the bag with the pregnancy news, Kara has been all over her Instagram showing off her baby bump.

Since Kara is very active on social media, fans can most likely expect to see a ton of belly and baby content coming.

Other pregnant 90 Day cast members currently pregnant include Elizabeth Potthast, Loren Brovarnik, Ash Naeck and his girlfriend, and Steven Frend and his girlfriend, Olga Koshembitova.

Kara Bass was seen negatively by 90 Day Fiance viewers and castmates

Throughout Season 9, 90 Day Fiance viewers spoke out on social media to condemn Kara for having overly controlling behavior.

Guillermo complained about this character trait, and her ex-boyfriend from high school, Chris, also pointed out how difficult Kara could be in that regard.

Kara’s friends admitted that Kara had a strong personality that could be tough to get along with, being that she always had to be right.

At the Tell All, Kara tried to defend herself against the notion that she was negatively overbearing, but she was slammed by Jibri Bell, who told her she was “condescending.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.