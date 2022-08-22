90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass shows off her pregnant belly in a crop top and leggings

Kara Bass showed off her pregnant belly to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance viewers found out during the Tell All that cast member Kara Bass was pregnant and 16 weeks along with her Venezuelan husband, Guillermo Rojer.

Since the big reveal, Kara has wasted no time showing her still growing pregnant belly all over Instagram and reveling in baby-to-be photos with Guillermo.

Kara is very active on Instagram in general, so fans can expect to see many pregnancy-related posts from her going forward.

In Kara’s recent video, she first looked around the room everywhere but the camera as she sat on a window sill while accomplishments that she made this year popped up on the screen.

They read, “Married, Pregnant, On a reality show, all in a year.” Then, Kara looked at the camera as an audio clip played and she lip-synced saying, “What’s going on?!”

Kara had her hair styled in an updo a donned a colorfully flowered crop top paired with leggings that sat just below her stomach. Her whole pregnant belly was exposed.

Kara Bass got a lot of criticism from 90 Day Fiance viewers and castmates

During her time on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Kara received a lot of criticism for her controlling behavior.

Kara got the same criticism from Guillermo, her ex-boyfriend, and her friends that she needed to be in control.

During the Tell All, Jibri even went so far as to call her condescending towards Guillermo.

Kara made it clear that she wanted to dictate their finances among other things and left little room for Guillermo to have a say, something that Guillermo often complained about.

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members are pregnant right now

Aside from Kara, her Season 9 costar Thais Ramone is currently pregnant.

Other alum within the 90 Day franchise that are currently expecting include Elizabeth Potthast, Ash Naeck and his girlfriend, Daevan Clegg, Olga Koshimbetova, and Loren Brovarnik.

Juliana Custodio gave birth to her baby boy a few weeks ago and Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance viewers found out that Emily Bieberly also gave birth to a baby girl not long ago.

During Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? it is possible that viewers will get to share in the pregnancy news with Elizabeth and Andrei since they have been cast on the spinoff once again.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.