Kara Bass shows 90 Day Fiance fans how she looks before, during, and after she gets ready

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass has taken to making videos on social media, and her most recent one highlighted how she looks during her entire getting-ready process.

The 30-year-old balloon art maker and real estate agent often likes to showcase her different looks to 90 Day fans on Instagram, and that affinity was present in her video.

Kara told her followers how she liked to match her makeup with her outfits and made a clipped and chopped video sharing her before and during makeup look. The end of the video highlighted the polished result.

Kara is on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance with her partner Guillermo Rojer. The pair have a six-year age difference, and Guillermo has often been upset by Kara’s controlling nature.

Kara Bass showed 90 Day Fiance fans her getting ready process

Kara used her Instagram page to post a video of herself as she began to get ready. The video started with Kara looking fresh-faced, possibly with a filter.

The video then cut several times to different points in her getting ready process before she ultimately ended with her finished look.

Kara paired her green open-front blouse with a green makeup look as her hair was pulled back with a headband.

In the caption, Kara wrote, “Finish getting ready w/ me. Green eye to match my shirt and a clip in my hair cause it’s hot and I’m not doing s**t to my hair today. Do you guys match your makeup to your clothes?!”

Kara Bass recently got hair extensions

In the middle of May 2022, Kara debuted long hair extensions matching the color of her natural red hair. However, by the end of June, Kara appeared to second guess herself and asked her 90 Day fans if they preferred her with short hair.

Another 90 Day star to transform their look with hair extensions is The Other Way alum Tiffany Franco.

Tiffany did a Q&A with fans curious about the cost and how long the look would last.

Tiffany admitted that her hair extensions cost over $3000 and that they would last 4-5 months.

The makeup artist and mother of two doubled down on how happy she was with the results and said the cost was worth it.

