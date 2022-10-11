Kara Bass details flirty text meant for Guillermo Rojer that was sent to someone else

Kara Bass recounted an embarrassing mishap with a text message. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass just admitted to an embarrassing mistake she made involving an accidental text message.

The Virginia native took to her Instagram Story to relay the awkward situation that she got herself into.

Speaking through a selfie video with a filter over it, Kara relayed, “So I woke up this morning, and Guillermo leaves before I wake up, and so I woke up and sent him this really nice text message, and it was a little bit we could say flirty, or um, probably inappropriate, and then uh, I sent it to my friend, instead of my husband.”

She continued, “And so I called her immediately and was like, ‘Mmm, just disregard all that information I just told you about our sex life.'”

Kara did not detail if she got a response back from her friend or whether or not she told Guillermo about the mishap.

She did, however, have a looking on the bright side caption over the video, saying, “On a roll this a.m. [laughing/crying emoji] I keep telling myself at least it wasn’t a client.

Kara Bass talked about her and Guillermo Rojer’s sex life on 90 Day Fiance

At the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance Tell All, many of the cast members shared candid information about their sex lives, which included some TMI from Kara.

At the Tell All, Kara and Guillermo announced that they were expecting a baby. Their fellow castmates Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes also revealed their pregnancy.

After that information came out, Kara said that she and Guillermo’s sex life had actually been better since she has been pregnant.

Thais and Patrick also agreed that theirs was better too.

Another Tell All sex life share came when Emily Bieberly bragged that she and Kobe Blaise “f**k all the time,” only to be totally contradicted later when Kobe said they had “not had sex in a long time.”

Kara and Guillermo are on a 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Kara and Guillermo are still active within the 90 Day franchise as they are appearing on 90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?.

The pair give commentary on the currently airing season of Happily Ever After? while having witty banter amongst themselves.

Their fellow Season 9 castmates Emily and Kobe and Patrick and his brother John McManus are also on the show.

