90 Day Fiance viewers call out Emily for her Tell All reveal about her and Kobe’s sex life

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Emily Bieberly’s assertions about her and Kobe Blaise’s sex life. Pic credit: TLC

During the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All, the topic of jealousy was brought up for all the couples to speak on. When Emily Biberly and Kobe Blaise’s turn came around, there was a lot to unpack.

Emily said that since Kobe had a tighty-whities scene on the show, everyone got to check her man out, and it caused a lot of women to show up in his DMs.

Emily said that she wasn’t worried, remarking, “Well, we f**k all the time so these women can back off.”

Furthermore, the Tell All audience was then shown more than many might have wanted to see after Emily prompted Kobe to pull down his pants and show his underwear. It was revealed that Kobe had on the tighty whities style underwear, but they were adorned with Emily’s face all over them.

With all that being said regarding Emily’s statement about her and Kobe’s sex life, a clip from Part 2 of the Tell All showed the pair answering another question about it.

Host Shaun Robinson asked them how having two kids has affected their intimacy. Kobe answered by saying that they had “not had sex in a long time,” an announcement in contradiction to Emily’s earlier assertion.