Kandi Burruss reveals if she’s contemplating leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta

Is Kandi Burruss planning to leave RHOA? Pic credit:Bravo

Kandi Burruss has been getting heat from Real Housewives of Atlanta fans this season, but is she planning to leave the show?

The long-time Atlanta Housewife dished about her possible departure during a recent interview.

Viewers have been frustrated with Kandi all season long especially after the stripper-gate drama took place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The singer and songwriter decided to remain silent on the situation but ended up upsetting everyone instead.

Kenya Moore fans were upset with Kandi because she didn’t back up Kenya’s story that Porsha Williams allegedly spent the night with Bolo.

However, Porsha fans were also upset because Kandi didn’t deny that anything went down either.

Now viewers are wondering what Kandi is contributing to the show if she refuses to speak on anything.

Is Kandi ready to leave RHOA?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was a guest on Housewives Nightcap and she dished about the season.

At one point Kandi was asked if she’s ready to give up her peach and step away from the show.

“I don’t know, honestly,” responded the Atlanta Housewife. “I mean I feel like, you know it’s a constant change-up in the cast. It’s a constant change-up of where people are in their lives. ‘I don’t know,’ is really my answer. I’m always contemplating when is my time for me to make a move.”

The mom-of-three admitted that while she is undecided about leaving the show, it’s not entirely up to her.

“It’s a mutual choice, I always say,” noted the RHOA star “It’s a choice of a person if they wanna stay but also its a choice of the network if they want you to stay, you know what I mean?”

She added, “Where I am, I’ve had a great relationship with, you know, the network. So it’s like I don’t think it would ever be a situation where it would be a bad thing… but who knows it may be my time to say goodbye and it may be my time to just be like ‘I’ll stay a while longer.’ you never know I’m still kinda, like, figuring things out.”

Soma RHOA fans want Kandi to leave the show

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star might still be figuring things out, but some viewers think it’s time for her to go.

Pic credit:@HWCulture/Twitter

The 44-year-old does have her legion of fans who are sticking with her through thick and thin.

However, some viewers are calling Kandi boring — especially since she hasn’t really voiced her opinion about anything this season.

So we all see from this reunion what we already know-that we don't need Cynthia and Kandi because its just 40 mins in and we're already at a husband coming in. Cynthia and Kandi barely said 5 full sentences since this began. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/YAsJV3JWMD — EloQ (@EllaDanielsG) April 26, 2021

Fans are now begging for a cast shakeup, and Kandi along with Cynthia Bailey are the names being mentioned most.

Pic credit:@ali3507_blessed/Twitter

One thing I learned from part one I don’t think Kandi and Cynthia are needed after this season #RHOA pic.twitter.com/IySkvG6eaV — Demetrius (Meech) (@demetriustburl) April 26, 2021

Check out the video of Kandi talking about her position on RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.