Kalani Faagata explains why Asuelu’s cheating was so ‘devastating’

By now we all know that Asuelu Pulaa had the audacity to cheat on his fabulous wife Kalani Faagata, not once but several times throughout their marriage.

However, aside from the betrayal, there’s another reason why his actions were “devastating” for Kalani.

She opened up about that during a recent Q&A with her supporters on social media and got honest about her feelings.

Things are getting intense on 90 Day: The Last Resort, with Kalani and Asuelu dropping bombs on the cast and viewers.

We already knew about the couple’s troubled marriage — and honestly, we’re surprised that Kalani stuck by the Samoan native for so long.

Although it took long enough, Kalani eventually wised up and kicked her heating hubby to the curb after snagging a hot new man.

We’re still waiting to find out if her current beau is the hall pass man that she caught feelings for, but we’ll have to wait for the season to play out.

Here’s why Kalani Faagata was so devastated about Asuelu’s cheating

The 90 Day Fiance star has been opening up to her Instagram followers over the past few days.

One Instagram user asked Kalani about being a virgin before meeting Asuelu, which she revealed when we first met the couple a few years ago.

“Was Asuelu really the first?” questioned the curious viewer.

“I was raised Mormon and I was saving myself for marriage. When I left the church, I told myself I’d sleep with the first person I loved,” explained Kalani.

That person happened to be Asuelu, who she met during a trip to Samoa, but Kalani revealed that nothing happened until “8 months after I met him.”

“That’s why the cheating was so devastating,” confessed the 35-year-old. “I hadn’t shared my body with anyone else at that point.”

Kalani’s Instagram Q&A. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata is serious about her new man

We’re hoping for a big reveal of Kalani’s new man on 90 Day: The Last Resort because the anticipation is too much.

So far, we know that his name is Dallas Nuez, and he works for a private security company in California, where Kalani lives with her two boys.

Things are serious between the couple as the mom of two has already met Dallas’ family, and they are ready to move in together.

In the meantime, however, they are keeping things lowkey — at least on social media and in public — until things play out between Kalani and Asuelu on the show.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.