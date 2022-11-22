Kaitlyn Bristowe is ‘deeply sorry’ in apology to Sierra Jackson after Michael Allio drama

Kaitlyn Bristowe admits she was wrong in her recent apology. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe has officially apologized to fellow Bachelor Nation star Sierra Jackson.

Previously, Sierra spoke out upon hearing the insensitive way Kaitlyn and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 star Danielle Maltby spoke about her on Kaitlyn’s Off The Vine podcast.

BIP viewers know that Sierra and Danielle formed a romantic connection with Michael Allio during the season.

Sierra and Michael’s relationship ended quickly when he suggested he might need more time before he was ready for love.

However, he did not need as much time as he thought as he swiftly jumped into a relationship with Danielle when she conveniently arrived at the beach just before a rose ceremony.

Michael came under fire for how he moved on from Sierra to Danielle, and it seemed some Bachelor Nation stars were quick to defend Michael even at the expense of Sierra.

Sierra took offense to Danielle and Kaitlyn’s dismissive discussion of her as they sometimes didn’t even refer to her by name.

Now, Kaitlyn is admitting she was in the wrong.

Kaitlyn Bristowe apologizes to Sierra Jackson

Kaitlyn took to Twitter to issue her apology to Sierra Jackson.

In the tweet, Kaitlyn wrote, “Sierra, I am deeply sorry. I have been reflecting for a few days and I see where I went wrong.”

She continued by announcing that she sent private messages to Sierra and expressed her desire to apologize offline as well.

Kaitlyn wrote, “I sent you a DM a couple days ago and one now, on Instagram. Would love to apologize offline and to you personally.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Twitter

Sierra Jackson tagged Kaitlyn Bristowe and Danielle Maltby in podcast response

Before Kaitlyn’s apology, Sierra tweeted, “Leaving this here,” while tagging Kaitlyn and Danielle.

Sierra shared DMs she received from supporters that listened to the podcast and found Kaitlyn and Danielle’s conversation “disgusting.”

A message noted how the women didn’t refer to Sierra by name, instead calling her, “what’s her face?” And they found it hypocritical that Kaitlyn, who doesn’t know Sierra, and Danielle, who champions women empowerment, would speak so poorly about her.

In another tweet, Sierra clarified that she had long been over Michael and didn’t understand why she was a topic for the ladies to discuss. She noted how women several years older than her were hating on her as she concluded the tweet, “Good bye. My feelings are valid.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Sierra has suggested she may have more tea to spill or thoughts to express, so time will tell what she’ll address when the Bachelor in Paradise reunion airs.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.