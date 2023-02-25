Kaitlyn Bristowe claims Zach Shallcross’ ‘sick in bed’ scenes were shot in LA instead of London

With the topic of “tea” being significant on the most recent episode of The Bachelor, Kaitlyn Bristowe has swooped in with some of her own.

It’s no surprise to see that Kaitlyn had a bit of knowledge unbeknownst to the public in her back pocket, as she has kept herself involved with the franchise since her time as the Bachelorette and her short-term stint as host in 2021.

The Season 11 Bachelorette recently shared an “inside scoop” on the February 20 episode of The Bachelor, where viewers saw Zach Shallcross have to quarantine in a London hotel room after contracting COVID-19.

While fans may have felt sympathy for the leading man as he was shown lying in bed with a cup of tea in hand, Kaitlyn revealed that the footage of him “sick” was actually shot back in Los Angeles — not London.

Kaitlyn shared the tidbit on her most recent episode of her Off The Vine podcast, saying, “When they show B-roll of Zach, and he really doesn’t look like he’s doing too bad despite the dramatic footage of him blowing his nose, you remember him? He’s, like, in his hotel room, in the bed, blowing his nose, he’s got a little fake cup of tea. That’s a hotel in L.A.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Dancing with the Stars winner also claimed that he was put up in the same hotel that the show typically uses for contestants while filming the Women/Men Tell All and After The Final Rose segments.

“That’s where they stay, in this, like, very specific bed that has writing on the back,” she claimed.

Kaitlyn Bristowe thinks producers ‘forgot’ to film the B-roll shots on The Bachelor

Kaitlyn said that she also believes The Bachelor producers simply forgot to film the behind-the-scenes shots while Zach was quarantined in London, so they made due however they could.

“And so, then, he’s back in L.A., and they’re like, ‘Can we just get you blowing your nose and, like, holding a cup of tea in the hotel room?’” Kaitlyn continued.

All in all, Kaitlyn thought the situation was “funny” and even joked that she wished she had that kind of time off while she was filming her season of The Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s life since filming The Bachelorette

Loyal Bachelor fans will remember Kaitlyn’s season back in 2015, where the former lead got slammed for her early-on relations with contestant Nick Viall.

The show ultimately led to her accepting a proposal from Shawn Booth, and although the two stayed together for a few years after the show, they ultimately decided to end their engagement in 2018.

Since appearing as the lead, Kaitlyn has had one of the most successful careers in Bachelor franchise history. She started Off the Vine back in 2017, which is still going strong as one of the leading podcasts today.

Kaitlyn is also a successful business entrepreneur, turning her love of wine into a booming brand, Spade & Sparrows. Along with being in the alcohol business, she has also ventured into the world of accessories, launching her own line of scrunchies and hair products called Dew Edit.

In terms of television, Kaitlyn returned to the franchise a few years after her time on The Bachelorette to co-host a few seasons after Chris Harrison stepped down from the gig. She also dominated another sector of reality TV, sweeping the dance floor as the Season 29 winner of Dancing with the Stars.

And, in terms of her love life, Kaitlyn is happily engaged to Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick, who was formerly one of Becca Kufrin’s top contenders.

Jason proposed to Kaitlyn in 2021, and while the two haven’t announced an official wedding date yet, they seem to be in no rush as they enjoy life alongside one another.

And their two dogs, Ramen and Pinot, of course.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.