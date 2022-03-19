Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams react to Jesse Palmer taking over hosting The Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe react to not hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over hosting duties of The Bachelorette for Seasons 17 and 18, after former host, Chris Harrison, “stepped down.”

While they helped both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young in their search to find love in both seasons, it seems that their hosting days might be over.

After Clayton Echard’s season finale and After The Final Rose from The Bachelor, the franchise announced for the first time ever there will be two Bachelorettes for the show’s entirety; however, Kaitlyn and Tayshia will not be the hosts for Season 19. Instead, Jesse Palmer, who made his debut as The Bachelor host this past season, was named as the host for The Bachelorette as well.

How did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams react to this news?

Both Kaitlyn and Tayshia reacted to the news of Jesse taking over with subtle changes to their Instagram bios. Tayshia removed The Bachelorette reference that was once present on her social media accounts, and instead she added a Bible verse and a fun tagline, “Somewhere running, dancing, or sipping a marg💃🏾”

Kaitlyn, now a host of her own podcast “Off the Vine,” also just has “Former Bachelorette (with a red rose emoji), Winner of DWTS (dancing girl emoji), and several other accomplishments” listed, omitting any reference of once hosting The Bachelorette.

Meanwhile, Jesse Palmer now has “Host of @bachelorabc Season 26 and @bacheloretteabc Season 19.”

Neither Tayshia nor Kaitlyn have publicly made any fuss or given any criticism over not being asked to be hosts again; instead, they just made subtle changes on their social media accounts.

How did the women feel when Jesse had been named as The Bachelor host for Clayton Echard’s season?

When Jesse had been named as the host of Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, both women were excited. In fact, Kaitlyn, in an Us Weekly interview back in December, was quoted saying just that.

She said, “We never really thought that would be our position. I mean, we never really thought we’d still be here for a second hosting. I think it’s cool to have a male that’s been in that position help mentor the lead and say, ‘I’ve been here, I’ve done this and I’m here to help you.’”

Kaitlyn went on to state, “So it made sense for me that they got a past Bachelor and also someone that, like, has been in a hosting role before. He’s gonna do a really great job.”

When asked about hosting The Bachelorette back in that same interview, Kaitlyn exclaimed that she’d love to continue hosting because she appreciates being able to help other women, give them confidence, walk through the journey with them, and empower them. She also stated that she wished she would have had someone like that who had been there for her during her Bachelorette process.

As of now, all Bachelor Nation fans and alums know about this upcoming season is that the two co-Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will not be pitted against each other and that the season will air in July.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.