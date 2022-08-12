Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are struggling with wedding plans — Here’s why

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick can’t agree on wedding plans. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have been together for over three years after officially meeting on her podcast.

They have been engaged for over a year now and have wanted to get married earlier than they have planned.

While the duo wanted to first marry in the fall of this year, they then decided to push it back to New Year’s Eve, but now are talking even later.

The two have the same wedding planner as their fellow Bachelor Nation alums, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

Kaitlyn and Jason have been checking out venues and deciding on wedding details for months now; however, it seems like it is more difficult than they thought it would be.

In fact, it appears the countdown to their wedding might be on hold because the couple is having a hard time hammering out details and agreeing on them.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are having trouble with wedding planning

While on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Kaitlyn said she would still get married on New Year’s Eve, but it probably won’t happen because she and her fiance can’t agree on things.

Kaitlyn explained, “Jason and I are so funny. Like, if we talk about a venue – we actually have such different styles, different tastes, different everything that it’s almost frustrating.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She went on to say, “Because I’ll be like, ‘I’m in love with this venue and it’s perfect and it’s open.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, that’s no. That’s not the style we’re going for at all.’”

Kaitlyn Bristowe talks about a wedding venue

Kaitlyn also said that, because of the worldwide pandemic, everyone is trying to get married from that time and the current time, so things are backed up and booked up.

Therefore, when looking for a wedding venue, everything seems to be booked up for a while. In fact, she stated, “If we both agree on a venue, it’s booked until, like, late next year.”

Kaitlyn actually said she’d be fine having a very small wedding ceremony and then do their party at a later date, or even going to the courthouse. But Jason is not down with that.

This is because Jason is still set on having that big wedding he dreamed of, so their contrasting ideas are making their planning tough.

Regardless of where the duo gets married, Bachelor Nation can’t wait to see photos of their special day.

For the entire Here for the Right Reasons podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.