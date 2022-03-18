Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick probably won’t be getting married this year

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick push back their wedding date. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have been engaged for almost a year, and have dated for over three years. Jason proposed while Kaitlyn was recording an episode of her Off the Vine podcast in May of 2021.

The two had been planning on getting married in the fall months of this year; however, that looks to have changed.

As Jason has taken over the wedding planning negotiations, due to Kaitlyn’s touring with Dancing With the Stars, some obstacles have come up lately.

Why are Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe pushing their wedding date back to 2023?

Jason and Kaitlyn are using the same wedding planner as Bachelor Nation alums Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, because when they attended the couple’s wedding, they loved everything about it.

While Jason and Kaitlyn started to look at venues in Nashville, where they know they want their wedding, they have run into some major roadblocks. The couple found the perfect venue; however, according to Jason, “ … And then you find your perfect venue and with all the cancellations and pushbacks of weddings, it is getting pushed back significantly.”

He went on to state, “I think that we’re just going to check out the venues and realistically, based on the information we have in the market, it might not be until early 2023 because of the pushbacks.”

Why did the couple choose Nashville to marry?

Jason and Kaitlyn have so many friends and family on the West Coast, East Coast, and Canada, so when trying to plan a destination, they wanted a location that was accessible to everyone.

Jason stated in an Us Weekly interview when speaking of their families, “ … our fathers have met, our mothers have never met face to face and my mother has never met Kaitlyn’s father face to face.”

They knew they wanted all of their family and friends together in one place for their special day. The duo knew that place was Nashville, Tennessee, and they can’t wait to have everyone they love together in one room.

Jason revealed that it was because of that, that he and Kaitlyn have been spending so much time making sure everything is lined up perfectly and the details are sorted exactly to their liking.

As Kaitlyn is finishing up her last leg on the Dancing With the Stars Tour, Jason is getting ready for his release in April of The Restart Roadmap, and he recently wrote his own book. Therefore, along with planning a wedding, the two are extremely busy in their career paths as well.

