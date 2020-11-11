Kailyn Lowry admits she nearly had an abortion after finding out she was pregnant with Creed on Teen Mom 2

The most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 was emotional for Kailyn Lowry.

The mother of four opened up about her apprehensions after finding out she was pregnant with her second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez and admitted that abortion crossed her mind.

The former couple also shares son Lux who is currently three years old. Creed was born this past summer, but Kail had difficulty coming to terms with her fourth pregnancy.

During the episode, she confessed that she never felt that way in her previous pregnancies but made it clear Chris would have zero involvement in the experience and said that made things different.

Kail said, “At some point, I’m just going to have to put my big girl pants on and deal with it.”

Kail went back and forth on whether abortion was the right call and said during a confessional interview that she would wait until her ultrasound appointment to see how she felt and whether or not she sensed a connection with her new baby.

During the ultrasound, Kail recognized that she was having another boy and joked with the ultrasound tech, “I think my body just rejects female swimmers.”

After hearing Creed’s heartbeat for the first time, Kail said, “That’s a real person in there,” and she began wiping away tears.

Chris Lopez uninvolved

At the time Kail discovered she was pregnant with Creed, Chris was uninvolved.

Kail described their relationship as “toxic” and said, “I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just really toxic. I’m still trying to figure that stuff out.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Kail made several comments to imply that Chris was an absentee father.

In a previous episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail said to a friend, “Chris is not stepping up as far as seeing Lux like I thought he would…before I thought it was the drive and inconvenience, but it’s obviously not that.”

Kail threatened to keep Chris from the delivery room when she gave birth to Creed, but she ended up allowing him to be present when the day came.

Current custody battle

In a statement issued shortly after news broke of her arrest in September, Kail’s rep revealed she was in a custody battle with Chris for both Lux and Creed.

The rep told Us Weekly, “Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year.”

Chris has continued to spend time with the boys even though Kail has full custody until her hearing in January of next year.

Things have been rocky between Kail and Chris, and based on the preview of the rest of the Teen Mom 2 season, it looks like the drama between them is far from over.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.