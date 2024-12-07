Julianne Hough spotted on a date with Bachelor Nation star

It’s not a showmance, but we could be witnessing a love crossover between Dancing With the Stars and Bachelor Nation.

Now that DWTS has ended for the season, Julianne Hough has more time on her hands.

Some may think she should be practicing her witty one-liners for the upcoming season, as Julianne made it a habit to have the DWTS viewers groaning with her less-than-funny quips.

But that’s not what she’s been up to these days.

It seems that she may be using that extra time for two things — pumping up her social media content and looking for love.

And where better to look for love than Bachelor Nation?

Julianne Hough spotted out with Tanner Courtad

Julianne Hough enjoyed a casual dinner with The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Tanner Courtad on Thursday.

It’s not clear how long the pair have been seeing each other, but based on the casual appearance of the meetup, it likely wasn’t their first date.

Just Jared posted several photos of Julianne and Courtland outside of the Sportsman’s Lodge shopping center in Studio City, California, where their dinner date took place.

Both were dressed in athleisure, and Julianne had her dog in tow.

Is Julianne Hough ready to give up her single status?

Julianne has quite a dating history, going back to a brief engagement with dancer Zack Wilson in 2007. After that, she was romantically linked to country singer Chuck Hicks, then moved on to Ryan Seacrest and director Ari Sandel.

In 2013, she began dating NHL star Brooks Laich, whom she married in 2017.

Following her divorce from Brooks Laich in 2020, Julianne has embraced being single.

The DWTS dance pro turned co-host has dated casually since the divorce but has also publicly embraced her own growth as she remained single for the last few years.

Julianne even joked about embracing single life on Dancing With the Stars last season with her performance to the song Man in Finance.

When Alfonso Ribiero commented on how nice seeing her back on the dance floor was, Julianne joked, “Yeah, the guys. Well, you know, I am single and I’m looking for a guy anywhere I can find one.”

Perhaps Tanner was paying attention to Julianne’s joke, as now the pair have been spotted together, stirring up speculation that the Bachelor Nation star is courting the DWTS co-host.

Dancing With the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.