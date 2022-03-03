Julianne Hough prepares to make her Broadway debut

Julianne Hough from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Julianne Hough is making her Broadway debut.

Hough, 33, has joined the cast of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

The announcement was made on Twitter.

Julianne Hough headed to Broadway

Julianne Hough appeared in the Twitter announcement with six other actresses – each of them playing the “seven women” from the play’s title.

The other actresses include Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Suzy Nakamura, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, and Julie White.

The promo was funny, with several of them saying they “approve this message,” with the presidential theme playing. However, when others said they don’t know what they are approving, Vanessa Williams explains it.

They then exchange a few more one-liners, including some fun profanity, and then announce that the “inaugural Broadway performance” will take place on April 14.

According to the synopsis, the Broadway play is “a riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.”

On the website, the description reads as follows:

One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.

Tickets are on sale now.

Julianne and Derek Hough planning Oscar special

Julianne is also busy with brother Derek Hough, as they are planning an Oscar special this year celebrating the music of movie history.

Derek and Julianne are headlining a pre-Oscars special called Step Into … The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

This will air on March 20 on ABC at 10/9c, one week before the actual Oscars award ceremony.

Some of the performances will be inspired by classics like Singin’ in the Rain, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, Chicago, Beauty and the Beast, Moulin Rogue, and a more recent addition in La La Land.

“There is no one better than Derek and Julianne to revisit iconic movie moments through music and dance,” said Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in the release.

This also might help appease Derek’s fans, who showed great disappointment that he didn’t get cast in the bio of Gene Kelly’s life.

Instead, Captain America star Chris Evans will play Gene Kelly in the movie, which is based on a story idea by Evans himself.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus.