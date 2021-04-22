Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Julia Trubkina offering online workout for fans after calling people lazy for undergoing plastic surgery


julia-trubkina
90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina faced harsh backlash after her comments regarding plastic surgery at the Tell-All. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina is now offering online workouts after voicing her very unpopular opinion about plastic surgery on the Season 8 Tell-All.

The ex Go-Go dancer rubbed fans the wrong way when she equated cosmetic procedures with being lazy.

Not only did she face backlash from fans but even her fellow cast member Yara Zaya called her out for her judgemental opinion.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Yara and Julia clashed over the subject of plastic surgery

After Rebecca Parrot detailed her recent cosmetic procedures, the clash started when host Shaun Robinson asked if any other Season 8 cast member’s wanted to admit to going under the knife.

monsterscriticsreality

618 932

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Guilty 👉🏼 Repost @90daybitches
❤️Being normal is overrated❤️that’s a quote I ...

View

Apr 21

6 0
Open
Guilty 👉🏼 Repost @90daybitches ❤️Being normal is overrated❤️that’s a quote I would’ve put on my wall in 6th grade I’m very happy being normal • * * * #90daycastsmembers #90dayfiancebaresall #90dayfiancenews #90daytellall #90dayfiancerecap #90dayfiancedramatv #90daydiancetheotherway #90Dayfiance #90dayfiancetellall #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancépillowtalk #90dayfianceseason8 #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancestrikeback #Tlc #dramatv #realitytvdrama

Guilty 👉🏼 Repost @90daybitches
❤️Being normal is overrated❤️that’s a quote I would’ve put on my wall in 6th grade I’m very happy being normal

*
*
*
#90daycastsmembers
#90dayfiancebaresall
#90dayfiancenews
#90daytellall
#90dayfiancerecap
#90dayfiancedramatv
#90daydiancetheotherway
#90Dayfiance
#90dayfiancetellall
#90dayfiancehappilyeverafter
#90dayfiancépillowtalk
#90dayfianceseason8
#90dayfiancememes
#90dayfiancedrama
#90dayfiancebeforethe90days
#90dayfiancestrikeback
#Tlc #dramatv #realitytvdrama ...

6 0

While Yara explained that it’s okay to change something you don’t like about yourself, when Julia was asked for her opinion, she admitted, “I’m totally disagree about this.”

“If you want to look better, just to gym club. Just go like healthy food,” she continued.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

While Rebecca reminded her that exercise does nothing for wrinkles, the Russian native wasn’t hearing it.

“People like just more lazy and don’t want do nothing for body.”

The conversation ended when Yara called her out by saying, “Your opinion sounds like judgment.”

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina is offering online workout to fans after calling people lazy

It looks like the 90 Day Fiance star is making lemonade out of the backlash she received from the Tell-All.

In a recent Instagram post, the brunette beauty is shown hitting a variety of exercise machines with the caption, “friends, I’m starting an online training for details in a private message marked training.”

The Russian model shocked fans only a few weeks ago when she debuted a bikini picture from her fitness competition days.

Noting that she prepared herself for her competitions, after seeing success, she went on to train others as well.

While most were impressed with her muscular frame, some of her followers went on to say the photo was edited.

While Julia was loved all season, the revelations of the Tell-All did cause some fans to switch sides.

Julia and Brandon will be starring in the upcoming 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Happily Every After? Some viewers are already predicting that Julia’s edit will be very different from this season.

Will you be signing up for Julia’s training services?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.

Brianna Sainez
Latest posts by Brianna Sainez (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x