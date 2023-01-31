Julia Trubkina in black bodycon dress wants to ‘give up’

90 Day Fiance alum Julia Trubkina delivered a concerning message alongside a beautiful photo of herself, which prompted fans to show their support.

The 30-year-old Russian native shared a professional-looking photo where she was wearing a knockout black tube dress that showed her collarbone and shoulders but had long black sleeves.

Julia’s makeup was heavy around the eyes and her face was smooth and contoured. She wore her dark brown hair down, straight, and behind her shoulders.

She completed the look with an intense gaze into the camera and was wearing a shimmering silver bracelet along with her wedding ring.

Julia got candid and cryptic in her caption by saying, “I am a person who takes everything to heart. Now I’m talking about feeling like anger. unfair situations occur. it makes me feel irritated and hated. I don’t know how to deal with it. maybe one day I will definitely share, but now I’m just writing here and maybe it will really help.I want to cry, get angry, give up…”

She did not elaborate on what triggered her to speak out, but her expression of her feelings caused some 90 Day Fiance fans to talk her up.

Julia Trubkina got a lot of support on her post from 90 Day Fiance fans

Julia feeling down on herself in the caption of her stunning photo prompted some of her 255k Instagram following to show their support for the reality star.

One fan advised, “Behind every mean comment / act is a person filled with jealousy and insecurity,” and reminded Julia to “Live your best life.” The supporter urged her to surround herself with “positive people” and told her that “life is too short to meet the expectations of others!”

Another follower exclaimed to Julia that she shouldn’t give up before showering the TLC personality with compliments and telling her to “Never doubt your worth!”

Julia also got advice from another fan to focus on what makes her happy and recommended that she dance more, which has been a passion of Julia’s.

Julia Trubkina has tried stand-up comedy

In November 2021, Julia revealed that she had her first stand-up comedy gig, and her husband Brandon Gibbs was there to support her.

About her performance, Julia said, “My first stand-up performance. I’m honestly proud of myself. great compliment for me people laughed, and I felt good doing it. ??I wrote jokes myself in English.”

In the comments of her post, Julia got praise from her mom and from Brandon.

Julia did say she would be open to trying it again but hasn’t posted any more stand-up since then. Instead, Julia often makes funny videos with Brandon and his parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.